WAKE review: queer cabaret from the Emerald Isle

Formerly one of the staidest, most conservative countries in the Western world, Ireland has blossomed in recent years into a much more open, cosmopolitan society. Dublin-based theatre troupe THISISPOPBABY embodies this new Irish spirit with their live show WAKE, which blends theatre, cabaret, circus and nightclubbing in one very glittery production.

Despite being billed as a highlight of the 2026 Sydney Festival, WAKE almost didn’t make it to the Harbour City. While the troupe arrived Down Under, their sets and props didn’t, and the show’s original opening night was cancelled. But, with a can-do attitude and some help from Sydney’s theatre community, it’s now being staged.

And what a show it is. If you like your theatre energetic and unpredictable, WAKE is very much for you.

An Irish wake reimagined

WAKE at the 2026 Sydney Festival. Photo: Neil Bennett.

Wakes aren’t just a death custom in Ireland, they’re one of the country’s best-known traditions. Usually lasting a day or two, an Irish wake honours the dead, celebrates their life and is intended to ensure a soul’s successful transition from this life to the next.

As the show’s name suggests, it’s loosely based on this tradition. While nobody has died in the name of this show, the wake’s themes of transition and transformation are taken up with gusto. The ensuing celebration serves as a reminder to live life to its fullest.

Read: Sydney Festival 2026 celebrates 50 years of helping shape the city’s culture

Thematically, it’s possibly not the strongest premise – but it certainly provides an opportunity for THISISPOPBABY to strut their stuff. There’s singing, dancing – pole dancing, breakdancing, tapdancing and Irish jigs – as well as DJ-ing, slam poetry, monologues, aerial acrobatics and musicianship of all sorts.

A queer celebration

While not specifically an LGBTQ+ event, there’s certainly a queer flavour to the proceedings. This show would work just as well at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival as it does here at the more mainstream Sydney Festival.

There are renditions of gay pop classics, nods to queer fashion (the sparkly tassels on dancer Philip Connaughton’s bare buttocks deserve their own billing) and songs about same-sex love.

Then there’s Michael Roberson, a very talented Irish dancer from (of all places) Little Rock, Arkansas, whose skimpy gold briefs manage to recall both the pre-AIDS apogee of gay porn and the hotpants worn by gay icon Kylie Minogue in her Spinning Around music video.

Emer Dineen’s drag king turn as DJ Duncan Disorderly is another highlight and a focus for the show’s comedic elements, with the laughs adding another element to the production.

Diverse voices

WAKE at the 2026 Sydney Festival. Photo: Neil Bennett.

But there’s a lot more to WAKE than its queer cultural touchstones. Members of the troupe also reflect Ireland’s increasing racial diversity – among them, Lisette Krol, a Venezuelan who now lives in Dublin. She stuns with her high-octane pole dancing and seemingly endless dexterity.

Also central to the show is FELISPEAKS, the Nigerian-born Irishwoman who acts as a kind of narrator (if not spirit guide). It is difficult to imagine WAKE without her poetry, monologues, singing and her sheer presence.

Read: Mama Does Derby review: wheeling onto stage with brutal tenderness

The talent of the performers – including the tight band of musicians – largely make up for any deficiencies in this show, which arguably lacks a well-drawn narrative and isn’t as deep as its premise might suggest.

But if it’s a celebration of life, a riot of colour and sheer entertainment you’re after, you’re strongly encouraged to attend this WAKE.

WAKE plays at Carriageworks in Sydney until 25 January as part of the 2026 Sydney Festival.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.