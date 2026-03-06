News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Tyshawn Sorey: Alone review – Adelaide Festival 2026

A solo piano recital by Black American composer and multi-instrumentalist Tyshawn Sorey at Adelaide Festival 2026.
6 Mar 2026 12:40
Wolfgang von Flugelhorn
Tyshawn Sorey: Alone at Adelaide Festival 2026. A tall, solidly built African American man with closely cropped hair and a matching beard, and wearing a black business shirt, sits at an open-topped piano.

Performing Arts

Tyshawn Sorey: Alone at Adelaide Festival 2026. Photo: Russell Millard.

Share Icon

Her Majesty’s Theatre in Adelaide was originally built in 1913 and named the New Tivoli Theatre as part of the nation-wide Tivoli vaudeville circuit. After successive renovations, little remains of its former Edwardian art nouveau glory apart from the façade, and there’s little sense of history once one enters the auditorium.

Nevertheless, Black American cross-genre composer and multi-instrumentalist Tyshawn Sorey’s one-off solo recital, Tyshawn Sorey: Alone at Adelaide Festival managed to raise a few ghosts. In fact the atmosphere felt somewhat like a séance even before the show started.

A grand piano with its lid removed had been placed centre stage and turned 90° to face the audience beneath a single blue spotlight. Sorey entered and sat down behind it like a medium at a table.

An unbroken wave of sound

He’s a giant of a man, and something of a giant on the contemporary music scene: Pulitzer Prize-winner, McArthur ‘Genius’ Fellow and a recipient of many other honours, he’s known for crossing musical boundaries and incorporating improvisation into his compositional practice. As an instrumentalist he began as a trombone player before transitioning to jazz drumming and piano; he also has a stated commitment to changing perceptions of Black and Afrodiasporic music.

Sorey also appeared at the Adelaide Festival as composer and musical director for Perle Noire (also presented at Her Majesty’s in the same week), but Tyshawn Sorey: Alone was a very different experience; he basically improvised at the piano for an hour to create what felt like a single unbroken wave of sound.

The music was infinitely varied in range, dynamics, pace, genre, emotion and even – despite the sole instrument – texture; at times Sorey coaxed extraordinary sounds from inside the piano by reaching forward and plucking the strings.

Read: Manifest Destiny review: Alex Frayne’s photographic roadtrip through a national crisis

The recital began slowly and quietly somewhat in what felt like the realms of classical music and particularly Impressionism: to my ears, the opening chords had echoes of Debussy’s Sunken Cathedral.

However, there’s considerable cross-influence between Impressionism and jazz, so we were already in the liminal territory of what Sorey prefers to call ‘mobility’ rather than using terms like ‘hybrid’, ‘crossover’ or ‘fusion’.

Music as spiritual experience

What followed was a journey into unknown territory through increasingly dark, tempestuous and occasionally atonal terrain (much like a Mahler slow movement in fact) that made me think at times of Bartok, Schönberg or Messiaen but also Ornette Coleman. ‘Free jazz’ might be one way to describe what we heard, but for me it transcended genre and language – verbal or musical – and became a deeply personal, meditative and even spiritual experience.

Compared to the famous solo improvisation recitals of Keith Jarrett, Sorey’s process felt much more experimental and free-flowing. Despite my clutching at evanescent classical or jazz analogies, there were fewer hand-rails to guide us, less repetition, less rhythmic pulse, less grounding in traditional tonality.

As such, Sorey’s notion of musical ‘mobility’ also arguably has a cultural and even political dimension. It avails itself of whatever is at hand, but in a profound sense it refuses to be identified.

At the same time, there’s something deeply grounded in his improvisational process that doesn’t seem to refer so much to externalities, but to something intimate and mysterious, which nevertheless communicates itself to something similar inside us, if we are open to it.

Tyshawn Sorey: Alone at Adelaide Festival 2026. A large, African American man with closely cropped black hair anda matching beard, plays at anopen-topped piano.
Tyshawn Sorey: Alone at Adelaide Festival 2026. Photo: Russell Millard.

The entire recital had a circular structure, returning at the end to a similar murmuring oscillation that echoed where the performance began. It reminded me of the opening moments of Mahler’s 9th Symphony, or perhaps more simply a heartbeat.

As TS Eliot wrote in The Four Quartets, ‘in my beginning is my end’.

On the other hand, as my former compatriot Wittgenstein famously wrote: ‘Wovon man nicht sprechen kann, darüber muss man schweigen’(Whereof one cannot speak, thereof one should remain silent).

Tyshawn Sorey: Alone played Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide for one night only on 2 March as part of Adelaide Festival 2026.

Discover more screen, games and arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Wolfgang von Flugelhorn

Wolfgang von Flügelhorn is a writer and critic who lives and works in Walyalup (Fremantle) and Boorloo (Perth). His reviews and reflections can also be found on his Substack at: www.wolfgangvonflugelhorn.substack.com.

Related News

First Nations performance Guuranda X will be reimagined in India. Photo: TJ Garvie.
News

This Narungga-led First Nations performance will premiere in India in a historic cultural exchange

This month, Indigenous Elders and artists travel to Chennai to debut GUURANDA x KMMC – and you can livestream it in Australia.

Alannah Sue
Perle Noire: Meditations for Joséphine. Photo: Andrew Beveridge.
Reviews

Perle Noire review: charting the inner life of the iconic Josephine Baker

A powerful fusion of opera and cabaret, Perle Noire delves into Josephine Baker's inner world.

Dr Diana Carroll
William Barton. Photo: Supplied.
Reviews

Brodsky String Quartet with William Barton review: pioneering UK quartet teams with virtuoso yidaki player

The Brodsky String Quartet's collaboration with yidaki player William Barton was let down by a disjointed program.

Wolfgang von Flugelhorn
Dragon I premiered at Perth Festival 2026. Photo: Aaron Claringbold.
Reviews

Dragon I review: one man and an AI assistant at Perth Festival

In Dragon I, Adam Kelly tries to deliver a comedic lecture on dragons... until AI gets in the way.

Wolfgang von Flugelhorn
Applications are now open for Sydney Fringe 2026. Photo: Paul McMillan.
Sponsored

Sydney Fringe 2026: Australia’s fastest-growing indie arts festival wants your show!

Got an idea for a show? Sydney Fringe can help you put it in the spotlight – and creatives across…

Alannah Sue
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login