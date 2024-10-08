Theatre review: Well-Behaved Women, Belvoir St Theatre

With a rallying cry of “Come join me on the railroad”, Well-Behaved Women at Belvoir St Theatre invites you on a powerful journey through time, where iconic female figures unite in a chorus of strength and resilience.

Well-Behaved Women is a musical play that expertly intertwines the stories of some of history’s most formidable women, offering a vibrant and deeply moving portrayal of their lives and legacies. Inspired by Laurel Thatcher Ulrich’s famous quote, “Well-behaved women seldom make history”, the show’s theme frames a historical retelling from the perspective of these women’s trials and triumphs.

The play challenges the conventional narrative of women’s history, avoiding clichés and romanticism. It breathes life into figures, from Boudicca (Ursula Yovich) and Cleopatra (Elenoa Rokobaro) to Malala Yousafzai (Stephanie Caccamo) and Julia Gillard (Zahra Newman), allowing their voices to resonate in the present day.

The production shines a light on how the struggles of these women – whether resisting empires or navigating modern politics – are strikingly relevant. Gillard’s lament, “policy not hypocrisy”, captures the essence of female leadership’s ongoing battles, while Cleopatra and Boudicca embody the fierce determination that echoes across millennia.

Well Behaved Women portrays cleverness and wit. The show avoids didacticism, instead offering a fresh and relatable perspective on the politics surrounding women’s bodies. The stories of Eve and original sin serve as a powerful reminder of how women have been blamed and shamed throughout history. And yet the performance refuses to wallow in victimhood; instead, it celebrates the triumphs of these women, highlighting their ferocity and their refusal to be silenced.

The blend of vocal and musical talent is nothing short of spectacular. The cast’s mixed vocal styles merge effortlessly, creating a synergy that amplifies the emotional impact of the stories being told. Each performance feels meticulously crafted, yet entirely natural, allowing the audience to connect deeply with the women on stage. The show’s climactic ballad, proclaiming ‘Still we rise’, is a cathartic and rousing conclusion that underscores the play’s message of resilience and hope in the face of adversity.

The beauty of Well-Behaved Women lies in its ability to balance the grandeur of these historical figures with a keen sense of modern day relevance. It serves as a reminder that while the faces and names may change, the challenges women face remain strikingly similar across time. The inclusion of surprises –female figures whose stories may not be as well known – adds further depth to the narrative, ensuring that every moment is packed with meaning and significance.

In a world that often seeks to diminish the stories of women, Well-Behaved Women stands as a testament to the complexity and strength of its subjects. It is an emotionally resonant production that not only honours women of the past but also inspires those in the present.

Well-Behaved Women

Belvoir St Theatre

Music and Lyrics: Carmen Dean

Additional Lyrics: Miriam Laube

Orchestrations: Lynne Shankel

Director: Blazey Best

Producer: Michelle Guthrie

Musical Director: David Gardos

Set and Costume Designer: Grace Deacon

Lighting Designer: Kelsey Lee

Visual Design: Susie Henderson

Sound Design: Tom Brickhill

Choreographer: Lisa Callingham

Assistant Director: Margaret Thanos

Stage Manager: Isabella Kerdijk

Assistant Stage Manager: Krystelle Quartermain

Cast: Stefanie Caccamo, Zahra Newman, Elenoa Rokobaro, Ursula Yovich, Sarah Murr (standby)

Tickets: $39-$95

Well-Behaved Women will be performed until 3 November 2024.

This review was made possible by Diversity Arts Australia’s StoryCasters program in partnership with Multicultural NSW and supported by Sweatshop.