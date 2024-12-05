News

Theatre review: The Heartbreak Choir, Ensemble Theatre

Themes of community, forgiveness and understanding lie at the heart of this crowd-pleaser, which rounds out Ensemble’s 2024 season.  
5 Dec 2024 16:22
Peter Hackney
Five women in the cast of 'The Heartbreak Choir' singing.

“Almost surreptitiously, ‘The Heartbreak Choir’ becomes a more complex work than expected.” Photo: Prudence Upton.

There’s something to be said for feel-good plays – especially at this time of year, when thoughts generally turn towards hope and goodwill. 

The Heartbreak Choir is the very definition of a feel-good play.

Written by the late Aidan Fennessy and directed by Anna Ledwich, it centres on the formation of a local choir in the CFA (Country Fire Authority) hall of a small country town. 

The fledgling choir is actually a splinter group, split off from the town’s main choir, which performs in the more illustrious Catholic hall. A nefarious event of unknown origin has caused the schism between the choristers, with five women upping stumps to start afresh at the CFA. 

The group of five comprises sensible, solid choirmaster Barbara (Valerie Bader), ribald herb farmer Mack (Carita Farrer Spencer), Mack’s quiet and clever daughter Savannah (Tyallah Bullock), heavily pregnant Zimbabwean migrant Aseni (Nancy Denis) and the rich but somewhat rough and ready Totty (Georgina Symes). 

As the characters form the eponymous Heartbreak Choir, the narrative seems uncomplicated and straightforward. There’s humour aplenty; it’s amusing, but not particularly sophisticated. The dialogue between the women is entertaining in a slightly Ocker, country sisterhood way. 

By the end of Act One, the audience has settled in for what Barry Humphries might have called “a nice night’s entertainment”.

But just when you think you’ve got this play pegged, things take a darker, more sophisticated turn. The entry of local policeman Peter (Jay Laga’aia) and his son Beau (Jasper Lee-Lindsay) precipitate a revealing turn of events in which the disturbing reason for the choral split becomes clear.

The ongoing sex abuse scandal that’s disgraced the Catholic Church becomes central to the narrative, as does its impact.

Almost surreptitiously, The Heartbreak Choir becomes a more complex work than expected. But while exploring these dark themes, it somehow retains its feel-good nature. A gentle approach to said themes, cloaked in laconic Australian humour, ensures that it’s still funny and entertaining. 

Very capable acting, some pleasing harmonies sung by the women (although The Heartbreak Choir is not a musical) and an excellent set are hallmarks of this solid production. 

The set, fashioned by set and costume designer Nick Fry and lighting designer Verity Hampson, is worth special mention. Anyone who’s spent time in country Australia will recognise the CFA hall, with its club kitchen, roller shutters at the counter, temperamental bar heater on the wall and fluorescent strip lighting on the ceiling. 

Read: Performance review: F Christmas, Malthouse Theatre

Overall, this portrait of life in country Australia, exploring the Catholic Church sex abuse scandal, suicide, revenge and redemption has much to commend it. 

It ends on a high note, with the building of bridges between the opposing groups of choristers, providing a noble conclusion to the Ensemble Theatre’s 2024 season. 

The Heartbreak Choir by Aidan Fennessy
Ensemble Theatre
Director: Anna Ledwich
Assistant Director: Julia Robertson 
Musical Director: Sally Whitwell 
Set and Costume Designer: Nick Fry 
Lighting Designer: Verity Hampson 
Composer and Sound Designer: Steve Francis 
Stage Manager: Christopher Starnwaski 
Assistant Stage Manager: Mia Kanzaki 
Costume Supervisor: Evelyn Everaerts-Donaldson
Cast: Valerie Bader, Tyallah Bullock, Nancy Denis, Carita Farrer Spencer, Jay Laga’aia, Jasper Lee-Lindsay, Georgina Symes

Tickets: $25-$88

The Heartbreak Choir will be performed until 12 January 2025. 

Peter Hackney

Peter Hackney is an Australian-Montenegrin writer and editor who lives on Dharug and Gundungurra land in Western Sydney - home to one of Australia’s most diverse and dynamic arts scenes. He has a penchant for Australian theatre but is a lover of the arts in all its forms. A keen ‘Indonesianist’, Peter is a frequent traveller to our northern neighbour and an advanced student of Bahasa Indonesia. Muck Rack: https://muckrack.com/peterhackney https://x.com/phackneywriter

