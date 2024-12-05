Theatre review: The Heartbreak Choir, Ensemble Theatre

There’s something to be said for feel-good plays – especially at this time of year, when thoughts generally turn towards hope and goodwill.

The Heartbreak Choir is the very definition of a feel-good play.

Written by the late Aidan Fennessy and directed by Anna Ledwich, it centres on the formation of a local choir in the CFA (Country Fire Authority) hall of a small country town.

The fledgling choir is actually a splinter group, split off from the town’s main choir, which performs in the more illustrious Catholic hall. A nefarious event of unknown origin has caused the schism between the choristers, with five women upping stumps to start afresh at the CFA.

The group of five comprises sensible, solid choirmaster Barbara (Valerie Bader), ribald herb farmer Mack (Carita Farrer Spencer), Mack’s quiet and clever daughter Savannah (Tyallah Bullock), heavily pregnant Zimbabwean migrant Aseni (Nancy Denis) and the rich but somewhat rough and ready Totty (Georgina Symes).

As the characters form the eponymous Heartbreak Choir, the narrative seems uncomplicated and straightforward. There’s humour aplenty; it’s amusing, but not particularly sophisticated. The dialogue between the women is entertaining in a slightly Ocker, country sisterhood way.

By the end of Act One, the audience has settled in for what Barry Humphries might have called “a nice night’s entertainment”.

But just when you think you’ve got this play pegged, things take a darker, more sophisticated turn. The entry of local policeman Peter (Jay Laga’aia) and his son Beau (Jasper Lee-Lindsay) precipitate a revealing turn of events in which the disturbing reason for the choral split becomes clear.

The ongoing sex abuse scandal that’s disgraced the Catholic Church becomes central to the narrative, as does its impact.

Almost surreptitiously, The Heartbreak Choir becomes a more complex work than expected. But while exploring these dark themes, it somehow retains its feel-good nature. A gentle approach to said themes, cloaked in laconic Australian humour, ensures that it’s still funny and entertaining.

Very capable acting, some pleasing harmonies sung by the women (although The Heartbreak Choir is not a musical) and an excellent set are hallmarks of this solid production.

The set, fashioned by set and costume designer Nick Fry and lighting designer Verity Hampson, is worth special mention. Anyone who’s spent time in country Australia will recognise the CFA hall, with its club kitchen, roller shutters at the counter, temperamental bar heater on the wall and fluorescent strip lighting on the ceiling.

Overall, this portrait of life in country Australia, exploring the Catholic Church sex abuse scandal, suicide, revenge and redemption has much to commend it.

It ends on a high note, with the building of bridges between the opposing groups of choristers, providing a noble conclusion to the Ensemble Theatre’s 2024 season.

The Heartbreak Choir by Aidan Fennessy

Ensemble Theatre

Director: Anna Ledwich

Assistant Director: Julia Robertson

Musical Director: Sally Whitwell

Set and Costume Designer: Nick Fry

Lighting Designer: Verity Hampson

Composer and Sound Designer: Steve Francis

Stage Manager: Christopher Starnwaski

Assistant Stage Manager: Mia Kanzaki

Costume Supervisor: Evelyn Everaerts-Donaldson

Cast: Valerie Bader, Tyallah Bullock, Nancy Denis, Carita Farrer Spencer, Jay Laga’aia, Jasper Lee-Lindsay, Georgina Symes

Tickets: $25-$88

The Heartbreak Choir will be performed until 12 January 2025.