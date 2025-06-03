News

Theatre review: Rhinestone Rex and Miss Monica, Bille Brown Theatre, Queensland

David Williamson's 'opposites attract' romantic comedy offers plenty of laughs and drama. 
3 Jun 2025 21:33
Suzannah Conway
A living room scene. There is a man standing up looking at a woman seated on a brown couch.

Glenn Hazeldine and Georgie Parker in ‘Rhinestone Rex and Miss Monica.’ Photo: Jade Ellis.

David Williamson’s uncanny ability to open the lid on the Australian psyche and make us laugh at ourselves can also be uncomfortable, yet it helps us to ponder who we are and what we aspire to be. This examination is ever-present in Rhinestone Rex and Miss Monica, the latest production in Queensland Theatre’s 2025 season. Exploring the human condition with all its flaws, this romantic comedy presents two tough yet vulnerable sparring characters. We can both empathise and identify with them. Williamson’s ear for language and ocker humour is also dissected in this enjoyable and thought-provoking play.     

In the opening scene we meet tradesman Gary (Glenn Hazeldine) who is discussing a kitchen renovation with Monica (Georgie Parker). She knows exactly what she wants and has drawn up the plans; he pooh-poohs the design and has views on what will make the job easier, better or cheaper. Back and forth humour and snide comments ensue with a fine sprinkling of stubbornness on both sides. In the second scene, surprisingly perhaps after this first exchange, we find she has engaged him to build the kitchen. The fun starts here. 

Monica is a classical musician, a violinist whose career has disappointingly been cut short by tendonitis of the shoulder. Gary appears to be a stereotypical white Aussie bloke. A great fan of country and western music, he has a DJ slot on community radio as Rhinestone Rex. Naturally, their musical tastes clash vehemently, especially when Monica comes home to find country music blaring from her stereo, when she wants to listen to Mahler, Bach and Bruckner. It doesn’t help that Gary is banging loudly and non-stop in renovating the kitchen.  

Hazeldine and Parker, who are reprising the roles they first played together some 15 years ago, have a natural rhythm and buoyancy in their respective characters. They clearly have a wonderful artistic chemistry, with an easy dialogue. The almost non-stop bickering and witty commentary is very well managed and flows seamlessly in their capable hands. 

As their rather strange relationship develops, we learn more about life’s disappointments, their marriages and bad relationships, while they open up about their fears and vulnerabilities. It is loneliness though that ultimately brings them together, giving the characters an authenticity and truth.  

Director Mark Kilmurry, shows us the individual characters’ complexity with clear compassion for their flaws and weaknesses, as well as a distinct understanding of their strengths. Detailed touches such as Monica wiping her hand after Gary shakes it, the constant turning on and off of the stereo, the desire of Gary to impress with his lies about his past and of Monica’s desire to denigrate her life in the orchestra, are all handled beautifully.   

Véronique Benett’s attractive studio apartment set works reasonably well, though one is denied the chance to see the building of the kitchen. All we ever hear is much banging offstage in a separate room. With many short scenes, Ben Hughes’ lighting involves regular and very sudden blackouts. Irritatingly, these often come sharply at the end of a speaker’s lines and are quite jarring. Some softer fades with additional musical links may have been smoother, while still denoting the passage of time.     

Overall, however, this is an engaging and highly entertaining work, with enough twists and turns to both amuse and offer reflection. With two powerhouse actors, impressive direction and a solid, if limited, production, the script zips along at a lively pace and delivers a fun night out in the theatre.     

Rhinestone Rex and Miss Monica by David Williamson AO
Bille Brown Theatre, South Brisbane
Presented by Queensland Theatre

Director: Mark Kilmurry
Designer: Véronique Benett
Lighting Designer: Ben Hughes
Composer and Sound Designer: Daryl Wallis
Stage Manager: Grant Gravener
Assistant Stage Manager: Tia-Hanee Cleary
Cast:  Glenn Hazeldine, Georgie Parker

Rhinestone Rex and Miss Monica will be performed until 21 June 2025.

Suzannah Conway

Suzannah Conway is an experienced arts administrator, having been CEO of Opera Queensland, the Brisbane Riverfestival and the Centenary of Federation celebrations for Queensland. She is a freelance arts writer and has been writing reviews and articles for over 20 years, regularly reviewing classical music, opera and musical theatre in particular for The Australian and Limelight magazine as well as other journals. Most recently she was Arts Hub's Brisbane-based Arts Feature Writer.

