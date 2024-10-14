Theatre review: Moss Piglet, Adelaide Festival Centre

Audiences are taken on a larger-than-life journey into the trials and tribulations of one of the world’s smallest (and oldest) creatures in the action-packed world premiere Moss Piglet.

Inspired by science and fuelled by imagination, Moss Piglet expertly combines puppetry, green screen techniques and video projections with a small but talented cast to create a fun-filled, educational adventure suitable for all ages.

So, what exactly is a Moss Piglet? One look at Windmill’s promotional material for this production is likely to raise more questions than answers, but rest assured, there is plenty to learn about these strange-looking creatures – known among the scientific community as tardigrades.

Adorably chubby, the tardigrade’s appearance draws to mind images of a well-fed caterpillar with sloth- like claws and a piggish nose and, while this combination sounds odd in theory, Windmill’s talented puppet design team do an amazing job of bringing this lovable creature to life.

Throughout the show audiences glimpse several different sized moss piglets – from a tiny shadow puppet on a stick to one large enough to fill a room – all at various stages of their life cycle and each with their own unique story to share.

Gareth Davies and Dylan Miller deliver a thoroughly entertaining performance as the scientists, two passionate but quirky individuals whose hilarious antics may leave you questioning their credentials.

From their lab at stage left, the scientists put unsuspecting moss piglets through their paces in a series of experiments designed to transport viewers from sterile petri dishes to sweeping sand dunes, frozen Arctic waters and everywhere in between. Some locations are brought to life in vibrant, high-definition colour and projected onto the wall above the scientists’ heads, allowing audiences to see microscopic changes on a large scale; while others rely on clever lighting, sound effects and puppetry to transform the entire stage into stunning eco systems. Each new location is accompanied by a hilariously fitting soundtrack of classic songs that tickled the funny bones of older audience members present at the opening performance.

Davies also takes on the role of the human-sized moss piglet, taking to the stage in a simple, yet ingeniously designed costume that allows him to add a cheeky sense of fun to this weird and wonderful character. In this form, Davies makes use of a tripod-mounted camera on stage to get up close and personal with the audience, projecting his face onto the walls behind him and allowing the audience to see the hilariously human-like reactions the poor little moss piglets have to the experiments and the changing environments around them.

Throughout the show an omniscient narrator shares mind-boggling facts about the strength and resilience of these incredible creatures – breaking down complex ideas and presenting them in an informative yet accessible way that is sure to capture even the youngest imaginations.

In true Windmill fashion, Moss Piglet features versatile stage props that move and transform, allowing performers to quickly and easily make the most of limited stage space without relying on extended periods of darkness or sacrificing run time. A simple two-piece cupboard becomes a ski slope, an erupting volcano and a screen for a puppet light show (to name a few permutations).

Windmill has also partnered with local visual artist Emmaline Zanelli, in collaboration with Liam Somerville and Max Brading to create a free interactive exhibit, which runs before and after the show in the Space Theatre Foyer and it is well worth exploring.

Scientists young and old can explore beautifully crafted miniature worlds, using magnifying glasses and cameras to view seemingly ordinary objects from the perspective of the tiny moss piglets. Have you ever wondered what a shell looks like up close? Or seen the textured patterns that run within the bark of a tree branch? Each seemingly ordinary item takes on a new beauty under the microscopes and you may even spot a moss piglet or two hiding among the stations.

Read: Musical review: Grease the Musical, Her Majesty’s Theatre Adelaide

Insightful and thoroughly entertaining, Moss Piglet is a beautiful and timely reminder that one does not need to be large to be strong. A must see for the whole family.

Moss Piglet

Space Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre

Director/Co-Creator: Clare Watson

Co-Creator: Elena Carapetis

Co-Creator, Performer: Gareth Davies

Performer: Dylan Miller

Designer: Meg Wilson

Composer, Sound Designer: Luke Smiles

Lighting Designers: Chris Petridis and Richard Vabre

Puppetry Directors: Nathan O’Keefe and Jonathon Oxlade

Movement Director: Larissa McGowan

Set and Props Maker: Bianka Kennedy

Puppet Maker: Shannon Cooke

Costumer: Ziva von der Borch

The last four performances of Moss Piglet will be performed 19-20 October 2024.