News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Theatre review: Happy-Go-Wrong, fortyfivedownstairs

This exploration of chronic illness fuelled existential angst doesn’t make the leap from fringe festival circuit to the fortyfivedownstairs stage.
27 Jun 2025 15:35
Jenna Schroder
A fair-skinned woman, wearing black shorts and a black waistcoat, stands in a constricting shroud of paper (perhaps representing paperwork) on a bare, industrial-looking stage. This is Andi Snelling in her solo show 'Happy-Go-Wrong' at fortyfivedownstairs.

Performing Arts

Andi Snelling in her solo show ‘Happy-Go-Wrong’ at fortyfivedownstairs, 2025. Photo: Darren Gill.

Share Icon

Andi Snelling, creator and performer of Happy-Go-Wrong, enters the fortyfivedownstairs theatre, cavernously bare in its current iteration, as a one-woman light show on skates. Vivid, eat your heart out. 

Happy-Go-Wrong hails from the fringe festival circuit and has all the hallmarks of a one-woman fringe show: the use of blackout voiceovers to provide Snelling with a reprieve, low-cost but effective sets and costume, audience participation, dramatic renditions of pop songs and full frontal nudity. But the space of fortyfivedownstairs, in the way Snelling has constructed it, is unforgiving.

There’s an uncomfortably large physical and emotional distance between the audience and Snelling. Her performance isn’t doing nearly enough to fill the theatre. In the absence of heart, the befuddled message of the production is exposed.

There’s somewhat of a narrative through line: a French angel has come to Earth to communicate the meaning of life and death to Andi and us, the audience. Woven through this are moments of movement, clowning and voiceovers. There’s a lot of tonal differences in the production that don’t work together, but rather cause confusion. On the topic of existentialism, the clearest idea Snelling gives us is that being alive is great. On the topic of chronic illness, the latter half of the show provides a few crystallised ideas: chronic pain is painful, society doesn’t understand chronic illness and ‘when things go this wrong they have to be right’, which is an idea that may well rankle many people with chronic illnesses similar to Snelling’s. 

Read: Theatre review: Coriolanus, The Neilson Nutshell

Happy-Go-Wrong is in its ninth season and boy does it show. Snelling’s performance as the French angel is hammy and the production feels generally over-rehearsed up until the last 10 minutes, when finally the distance between performer and audience is closed and Snelling showcases brief moments of heart-wrenching vulnerability. 

With not an insignificant amount of five-star reviews and fringe festival awards, it’s easy to sit through this production and think, ‘what am I missing?’ – but the gentle snores of an audience member seated beside this reviewer suggests Happy-Go-Wrong is simply not hitting the same notes it did on the festival circuit for some people. 

Happy-Go-Wrong
fortyfivedownstairs, Melbourne
Created, Performed and Produced by Andi Snelling
Original Development Direction: Danielle Cresp
Dramaturgical Support: Fiona Scott-Norman
Sound: Caleb Garfinkel
Lighting: Sidney Younger
Tech/Stage Manager: Jacinta Anderson
Production Support: Ezel Doruk

Tickets: $35-$45

The Melbourne season of Happy-Go-Wrong runs until 29 June 2025.

Jenna Schroder

Jenna Schroder is an emerging arts critic, with a background in dance and voice, and an organiser at the Media, Entertainment, Arts Alliance. Outside of her union activism, Jenna can be found performing at The Improv Conspiracy, around the Melbourne comedy scene and producing independent work across multiple platforms. Twitter: @jennaschroder00

Related News

A young man looks shocked while another youth shouts at him in the background. A scene from Lunatix Theatre's 2025 production of 'Blackrock' at The MC Showroom.
Reviews

Theatre review: Blackrock, The MC Showroom

Nick Enright's 'Blackrock' is sadly as relevant today as it was in 1995 when it was first performed.

Kim Hitchcock
Guests assemble at the cake-cutting ceremony for Canberra Theatre Centre's 60th anniversary. Three fair-skinned men in suits, flanked by two ballerinas from The Australian Ballet, stand in a semi-circle around a white cake which has the decorative words 'Canberra Theatre Centre' displayed upon it, and a golden number 60 on top.
News

Cake and Carmen as Canberra Theatre Centre celebrates its 60th anniversary

Canberra Theatre Centre opened in 1965, and more than 10 million people have attended its productions in the six decades…

Richard Watts
A man in brown is kneeling between two women in white.
Reviews

Theatre review: Coriolanus, The Neilson Nutshell

A lesser-performed Shakespeare play still bears relevance to today.

John Moyle
A man is crouching on stage, a cellist is behind him.
Reviews

Performance review: The Offering, Riverside Theatres

A poet and a cellist combine forces for a powerful night out.

Rita Bratovich
In an elaborate drawing room, three men and one woman have their arms up and mouths open in suprise. One man is lying on a chaise longue
Reviews

Theatre review: The Play That Goes Wrong, Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House

On its 10th anniversary this play is as silly and entertaining as it was a decade ago.

Joy Lawn
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login