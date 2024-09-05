News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Theatre review: Blackbird, Wentworth Falls School of Arts

Exploring the devastating power of trauma and guilt, director Paulina Kelly’s production of ‘Blackbird’ was uncomfortable, shocking – and brilliant. 
5 Sep 2024 16:55
Peter Hackney
A young blonde woman in denim jacket (Ashleigh Hermann) is staring across a table at an older man (Daniel Mitchell) in 'Blackbird.'

Theatre

Ashleigh Hermann and Daniel Mitchell in ‘Blackbird.’ Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

The Blue Mountains City Council refers to its local government area as ‘the City of the Arts’. The region, on Sydney’s doorstep, is certainly home to many visual artists, writers, photographers, actors and assorted creatives. 

Still, it was a revelation to experience theatre of the highest quality in a venue such as the Wentworth Falls School of Arts – but that’s what local theatre company Four Shadows Productions achieved with its latest work, a staging of David Harrower’s Blackbird.

First performed at the Edinburgh International Festival in 2005, this intense drama’s plot revolves around Una (Ashleigh Hermann) and Ray (Daniel Mitchell). 

Una, a young woman, arrives at the workplace of Ray, an older man, to confront him about something that’s happened in their past. Ray clearly doesn’t want Una there. He seems horrified at her arrival out of the blue and anxious for her to leave the messy office lunchroom in which they’re ensconced.   

It transpires that the pair haven’t had contact for 15 years and Una has tracked Ray down after seeing his photo in a magazine. 

The horrifying truth – that Ray sexually abused Una when she was just 12 years old – soon emerges. 

In the intervening years, Ray was charged, sent to prison, released and now has a new identity.

Full of anger and hurt, a grown-up Una wants an explanation – an understanding of how and why Ray did what he did – and perhaps revenge. 

So begins a gripping push-and-pull between the pair. A full-throttle duologue of revelations, justifications and recriminations. 

It made for uncomfortable but riveting viewing, highlighting Hermann and Mitchell’s serious acting chops. 

When Ray protested that he had done his time, so convincing was Mitchell’s delivery that you almost found yourself feeling sorry for the man, despite his unforgivable crime. 

When Una responded: ‘I did the sentence … I lost more than you ever did’ and recounted the many and varied ways she had been affected by his crime, the effect was deeply distressing.

So engrossing were the performances that only at the end of the show did one realise the entire play had taken place in one long act – in fact, virtually one long scene. 

In the wrong hands, this production could easily go off the rails. It could be overwrought, contrived, even ridiculous. 

Under director Paulina Kelly, this was a compelling work exploring the devastating power of trauma and guilt. It was no walk in the park, but this reviewer came way glad to have seen it.  

Read: Opera review: The Turn of the Screw, Hayes Theatre

Blackbird augured well for the fledgling Four Shadows Productions. If the quality of this production is any indication, the company has a very bright future. 

Blackbird by David Harrower
Wentworth Falls School of Arts, Wentworth Falls NSW
Produced by Four Shadows Productions
Director: Paulina Kelly
Production/Set Manager: Ian Batty
Front of House/Executive Coordinator: Nette Batty
Stage Manager: Ria Koppen
Lighting Design: David Hobbs
Cast: Ashleigh Hermann, Daniel Mitchell, Charlotte Scott

Blackbird was performed from 28 August to 1 September 2024. 

Peter Hackney

Peter Hackney is an Australian-Montenegrin writer and editor who lives on Dharug and Gundungurra land in Western Sydney - home to one of Australia’s most diverse and dynamic arts scenes. He has a penchant for Australian theatre but is a lover of the arts in all its forms. A keen ‘Indonesianist’, Peter is a frequent traveller to our northern neighbour and an advanced student of Bahasa Indonesia. Muck Rack: https://muckrack.com/peterhackney https://x.com/phackneywriter

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Film Digital Television All Arts Features Music
More
Pamela Rabe, will co-conceive and direct a new production of Beckett's 'Happy Days' with Nick Schlieper. A woman with black hair streaked with white is covered with bits of rubbish, cast offs of material and other detritus.
News

Kip Williams signs off as Artistic Director with STC 2025 season announcement

The STC's 2025 season features some Australian classics, returning and interstate hits, plus some intriguing debuts.

Madeleine Swain
A kitchen scene. Two women are on the left at a table, one seated, another perched on the table. A man is on the right, riding a tiny child's tricycle. The Children.
Reviews

Theatre review: The Children, Heath Ledger Theatre, WA

Environmental disaster and the rocky affairs of the heart are braided in this production.

Arjun Rajkhowa
Two woman are enshrouded in darkness. The one on the left, who has short dark hair, is holding a lamp. The other one has long white hair. The Turn of the Screw by Hayes Theatre.
Reviews

Opera review: The Turn of the Screw, Hayes Theatre

Director Craig Baldwin and the Hayes Theatre Co breathe new life into a Benjamin Britten classic.

Peter Hackney
Anna Yen plays Mrs Chen in ‘AI May’, an elderly migrant mother grappling with grief in an increasingly lonely society. An elderly Asian woman wearing a sage coloured hoodie is holding a burning incense in her hands, she appears to be praying with her eyes closed.
News

A diasporic theatrical take on AI, with an Asian immigrant mother in futuristic Brisbane

In a new bilingual theatre production, an immigrant mother seeks solace in a humanoid following the death of her daughter.

Celina Lei
A woman prepares for an acting school audition.
Features

Are auditions for acting schools fair?

Auditions at acting schools have become a mini industry. But many are concerned about the practice's economics and accessibility.

David Burton
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login