Performance review: The Lost Things, Sydney Opera House

While they’re often lumped together, magicians and mentalists aren’t one and the same. Where magicians tend to be very showy and theatrical – usually while making physical objects appear, change or disappear – a mentalist is more concerned with psychic abilities, such as mind-reading and predictions.

Scott Silven is a mentalist. The Glasgow-born performer’s latest show, The Lost Things, is so much more than a series of magic tricks.

It begins in a glade in the Scottish woodlands, where a young actor, portraying Silven as a child, sits among the trees. It is the early 2000s. He is listening to his brand new iPod.

The adult Silven emerges, explaining to the audience that he lost an iPod – a gift from his late father – when he was a boy.

He invites audience members to think about something they’ve lost and to write that thing down, using the pencil and piece of paper placed on each seat.

Silven invites volunteers to share what they’ve lost and, incredibly, correctly predicts each person’s response. He continues to pull off such feats for the 75-minute duration.

There’s a great deal of audience participation in The Lost Things, although Silven is always careful to obtain consent and ensure the participants are comfortable being involved.

This audience participation lies at the heart of the show, which isn’t just about Silven and his experiences – but all our experiences

We’re all invited to think about various things we’ve lost (sentimental objects we’ve misplaced, friendships that have dissolved, loved ones who have died and so on), as well as other moving experiences.

The collective reminiscing is poignant and touching, elevating The Lost Things well above the level of your average ‘magic show’.

The audience participation is where Silven’s ‘magic tricks’ shine. His apparent mind-reading, predictions and uncanny knowledge of audience members’ lives stun the theatregoers.

How he does it is beyond this reviewer, but some of the feats are astonishing.

Silven has a calm but compelling presence, with a pleasant, almost mellifluous voice. He moves elegantly and imparts a quiet strength, displaying interest in his audience and their lives.

The show feels warm and interactive, and one leaves the theatre feeling good about having seen it.

We don’t know how he achieves his psychic sleights of hand (if that is what they are) and nor do we need to.

