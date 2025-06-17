News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Performance review: The Lost Things, Sydney Opera House

Worlds away from spoon-bending and other simple tricks, Scott Silven’s new show is magic – but not as we know it.
17 Jun 2025 10:43
Peter Hackney
A man in black with his left arm outstretched.

Performing Arts

Scott Silven. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

While they’re often lumped together, magicians and mentalists aren’t one and the same. Where magicians tend to be very showy and theatrical – usually while making physical objects appear, change or disappear – a mentalist is more concerned with psychic abilities, such as mind-reading and predictions.

Scott Silven is a mentalist. The Glasgow-born performer’s latest show, The Lost Things, is so much more than a series of magic tricks. 

It begins in a glade in the Scottish woodlands, where a young actor, portraying Silven as a child, sits among the trees. It is the early 2000s. He is listening to his brand new iPod.

The adult Silven emerges, explaining to the audience that he lost an iPod – a gift from his late father – when he was a boy. 

He invites audience members to think about something they’ve lost and to write that thing down, using the pencil and piece of paper placed on each seat. 

Silven invites volunteers to share what they’ve lost and, incredibly, correctly predicts each person’s response. He continues to pull off such feats for the 75-minute duration.

There’s a great deal of audience participation in The Lost Things, although Silven is always careful to obtain consent and ensure the participants are comfortable being involved.

This audience participation lies at the heart of the show, which isn’t just about Silven and his experiences – but all our experiences

We’re all invited to think about various things we’ve lost (sentimental objects we’ve misplaced, friendships that have dissolved, loved ones who have died and so on), as well as other moving experiences. 

The collective reminiscing is poignant and touching, elevating The Lost Things well above the level of your average ‘magic show’. 

The audience participation is where Silven’s ‘magic tricks’ shine. His apparent mind-reading, predictions and uncanny knowledge of audience members’ lives stun the theatregoers.

How he does it is beyond this reviewer, but some of the feats are astonishing. 

Silven has a calm but compelling presence, with a pleasant, almost mellifluous voice. He moves elegantly and imparts a quiet strength, displaying interest in his audience and their lives.

The show feels warm and interactive, and one leaves the theatre feeling good about having seen it. 

Read: Festival review: OpenField, Berry

We don’t know how he achieves his psychic sleights of hand (if that is what they are) and nor do we need to.  

The Lost Things by Scott Silven

The Playhouse, Sydney Opera House
Illusionist and Creator: Scott Silven
Director and co-Creator: Graham McLaren
Tickets: $79.90-$85

The Lost Things will be performed until 29 June 2025.

Peter Hackney

Peter Hackney is an Australian-Montenegrin writer and editor who lives on Dharug and Gundungurra land in Western Sydney - home to one of Australia’s most diverse and dynamic arts scenes. He has a penchant for Australian theatre but is a lover of the arts in all its forms. A keen ‘Indonesianist’, Peter is a frequent traveller to our northern neighbour and an advanced student of Bahasa Indonesia. Muck Rack: https://muckrack.com/peterhackney https://x.com/phackneywriter

Related News

A woman in a bonnet with a light blue sun umbrella.
Reviews

Musical review: Promise and Promiscuity, Chapel off Chapel

An energetic musical romp through assorted well-known Austen tropes.

Beth Child
A photo of someone holding a phone that is playing a Taylor Swift album. In the background is a Taylor Swift viynl record.
Features

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and the arts economy: boom or backlash for local artists?

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran delivered economic windfalls in Australia - but are international mega-tours helping or hurting…

David Burton
triple j's logo and title 'hottest 100 Ausralian songs' set against a botanical background with a fluro filter.
News

triple j launches Hottest 100 of Australian songs for 50th birthday celebrations

To mark its 50th anniversary, triple j launches a one-off Hottest 100 countdown celebrating the Australian songs that have shaped…

David Burton
A woman wearing a large necklace and white tshirt placing her hand on a large artwork of colourful abstract shapes.
News

Opportunities and awards

Entries open for Human Rights Essay Competition and MAC yapang Art Prize, plus winner of Penguin Literary Prize and more.

Celina Lei
Person with yellow sandshoes holding up a banner with text on it about plants. OpenField
Reviews

Festival review: OpenField, Berry

A regional festival that trades on being genuine.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login