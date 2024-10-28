News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Performance review: Scored in Silence, OzAsia Festival

The 2024 OzAsia Festival began with a literally gripping sensory performance.
28 Oct 2024 15:41
Peter Burdon
Chisato Minamimura, a woman wearing a white garment, is standing in the middle and pushing back two large disembodied hands that are lit in green in a performance of 'Scored in Silence.'

Performing Arts

Chisato Minamimura in ‘Scored in Silence’. Photo: Mark Pickthall.

Share Icon

The 2024 OzAsia Festival commenced in style with Chisato Minamimura’s Scored in Silence. Minamimura is deaf, and much of her artistic practice revolves around visualising sound and music. 

Scored in Silence is a fascinating work that describes a seminal event in Japanese – indeed world – history, the dropping of the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. A well-worn subject matter to be sure, but this is a performance with a difference.

Audience members were invited to wear a Woojer Strap, an extraordinary gizmo emerging from Canada-based Vibrafusion Lab, the brainchild of hard-of-hearing media artist David Bobier. This uses vibration both as a language of creation and a means of sensory interpretation. Hard to understand? Well, you had to wait until the bomb dropped. You’d be quite literally shaken to the core.

Minamimura’s performance was utterly absorbing. With poise and elegance she took us through the history that led to the fateful decision to drop the bombs. Then we were there on the very day. People were going about their business. Then, in 10 seconds, the world changed forever. Again, no news here. But for the deaf – especially in the aftermath – they knew nothing at all.

Interwoven with the performance were snippets of the stories of several deaf survivors. These were stark reminders of the impact of the catastrophe on those already relegated to the fringes of society and located and humanised the experience.

Read: Exhibition review: Magritte, Art Gallery of NSW

Animations from Dave Packer were an integral part of the show and Minamimura’s confident and practised interaction with these added much to the overall impact. Scored in Silence was unique. It was part movement, part mime, part film and part documentary. And it was perfect festival fodder.

Scored in Silence
Space Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre
Artistic Director/Performer: Chisato Minamimura
Producer: Michael Kitchin
Lighting Designer and Production Manager: Jon Armstrong
Animator: Dave Packer
Sonic Artist: Danny Bright
Audio Describer/Writer/Mentor: William Elliot
Vibrotactile Specialists: David Bobier/Jim Ruxton (VibrafusionLab)
Sign Mime Specialist: Tetsuya Izaki
Sign Language Mentor: Steven Webb

Scored in Silence was performed 24-26 October 2024 as part of OzAsia Festival.

Peter Burdon

Peter Burdon has been ‘scribbling in the dark’ for nearly 30 years, first in the street press and for more than 20 years as a leading contributor to The Advertiser, both as a performing arts critic and a features writer. He is active nationally as a peer and grant assessor and judge across the performing arts, and is Chair of the Adelaide Critics Circle Inc. He is an experienced musicologist and occasionally comes out of the shadows to dabble in chamber music.

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Film Digital All Arts Television Features Sponsored
More
Jazzmeia Horn in white is surrounded by a band: a pianist, a double bass player and a drummer. The stage is lit in dark blue.
Reviews

Music review: Jazzmeia Horn, Melbourne Recital Centre

The singer makes her Melbourne debut performing songs from her newly released album, 'Messages'.

Joshua So
Ellen O'Connor, Kaia Reyes and Sophie Bengough are three young women dressed as airline stewards in white and blue. They have their hands in the air in a production of 'All the Things We've Done.'
Reviews

Theatre Review: All The Things We’ve Done, Theatre Works

A fun and interactive production set in an airport's boarding area.

Kim Hitchcock
The cast of 'McGuffin Park', two women and three men, in grey clothing are in a building with a fallen fake plant. On the left is a sign attached to a lectern that says 'McGuffin regional council.'
Reviews

Theatre review: McGuffin Park, Ensemble Theatre

An unholy match between politics and media spin.

Ned Hirst
Woman holding up ceramic cups made in workshop.
Features

Tips on how to run a creative workshop

From veteran workshop presenters to seasoned participants, ArtsHub shares their tips for success.

Gina Fairley
Shane Grant, La Mama Theatre’s acting Venue Technical Manager, discusses his role for the So you want my arts job? series. A dark-haired, middle-aged and fair-skinned man with a greying beard and glasses smiles for the camera against a green background.
Career Advice

So you want my arts job: Venue Technical Manager

If you possess a broad range of technical skills, are calm under pressure and can solve problems creatively, then being…

Richard Watts
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login