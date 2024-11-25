Performance review: Resurgence: Opening Night Gala, Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat

The following is stated with paraphrasing and thanks to Jane Austen. It is a truth universally acknowledged that a beautiful, clever, older woman should be celebrated, respected and adored, no matter her age or state of repair. This is exactly what the sell-out house at Her Majesty’s theatre Ballarat did last Friday night at Resurgence – gather to honour a grand and important building, enjoy a slate of glorious music and performance, and continue a sense of community that has well and truly established itself over the last 150 years.

Her Maj as she is affectionately known by Ballaratians, opened in June 1875 with a performance of La Fille de Madame Angot, a comic opera by French composer Charles Lecocq, presented by the Royal Opera Bouffe Company. A review of that performance cannot be tracked, but one can safely guess that it was well-attended by the gold-rich glitterati of Ballarat who no doubt sang along with every French note.

The sumptuously appointed (complete with not one but two dress circles) 800-seat theatre has been the centre of Ballarat cultural life ever since, playing host to concerts, bands, opera, circus acts, South Street competitions and an art gallery. Like many beautiful and clever old women, she understands the importance of adaptation.

Now owned by the City of Ballarat, the theatre has had $23 million injected by state and federal governments over the last few years, for a much needed glow-up. It now boasts state-of-the-art technical elements (lighting, sound, rigs, disability access) and first-class backstage facilities to entice artists to tread the boards for the next 150 years and beyond.

Downstairs there is a museum, including artefacts such as a mummified cat called ‘Lucky’ that was found embedded in the walls, as well as images of the original foot warmers, chocolate bar wrappers, playbills and Dixie cups. There is even talk of a resident ghost called Gloria, who originally came from Adelaide and now roams one of the Dress Circles looking for her lost love who once performed on stage.

All this nostalgic storytelling was perfectly encapsulated in the reopening gala, entitled Resurgence. The two hours featured a line-up of local talent, as well as national performers with a deep connection to Ballarat, and all in aid of announcing officially that the new and improved theatre is open for business. Before the performance began, however, we were able to take in the aesthetics of the place – duck egg blue painted walls, gold filigree details, delicious red velvet curtains and, of course, the essential item for any theoretically haunted theatre – an enormous central chandelier.

After speeches from local dignatories and a welcome to country from Dr Deanne Gilson (a proud Wadawurrung woman of the Kulin Nation), the red velvet curtains rose, and we were off – thanks to local tenor, Jason Wasley and his spirited rendition of ‘Grenada’. What followed was a wealth of musical enrichment – a tight musical ensemble from Federation University,

A trio (piano, violin and cello) transported us with delicate, precise and uplifting versions of ‘Inversnaid‘ and ‘Angel Oak’ and local musicians Juan Alban and Coda Chroma provided the audience with some gentle and hypnotic original music. The entire evening was under the musical stewardship of Sam Boon and a 25-piece orchestra, just perfect for the acoustics of the theatre and the grandeur of the occasion. Rounding out the first half was the divine Alice Skye on piano and vocals, and the stunning Deborah N (a proud Torres Strait Islander) with her rich, joyous version of Aretha Franklin/Carole King’s ‘Natural Woman’.

The second half of the evening brought us the soul, psychedelic, intricate movement and Afrobeat of Owelu Dreamhouse, and witnessed the return of Jason Wasley with the ultimate tenor’s dream song ‘Bring Him Home’ from Les Misérables. Then it was time for the stunningly fierce Stella Angelico and her writhing, rhythmic songs, ‘Prey’ and ‘No Man’.

Skyscraper Stan provided a few mellow minutes with his laconic humour and original folk songs – ‘21st Century Lullaby’ and ‘Always Thinking of You’. The gala ended with local band, Epicure, a choir of Fed Uni students and two rousing original songs, ‘Tight Rope Walker’ and ‘Armies Against Me’.

The beautiful, clever old woman, Her Maj, had displayed in no uncertain terms that she is still willing and capable of being the centre of attention. As the official program proffered: “We offer a space to find new perspectives, ideas and ways of being – reflecting the diversity of our experiences that inform our place.”

Read: Theatre review: Jack Maggs, Adelaide Festival Centre

Going into 2025 it will provide the venue for artists such as Marcia Hines, Jack White and Daryl Braithwaite, and events such as RocKwiz Live, the magic of Cosentino and the Fleetwood Mac show. Her Maj has come a long way since 1875 and the stylings of the Royal Opera Bouffe Company and with care, patronage and love, she’ll take the next 150 years in her stride.

Resurgence: Opening Night Gala

Musical Director: Sam Boon

Performers: Alice Skye, Coda Chroma, Deborah N, Epicure, Jason Wasley, Juan Alban, Owelu Dreamhouse, Rick Chew and Inscape Piano Trio and The Word of Mouth Ensemble from Federation University Arts Academy, Skyscraper Stan, Stella Angelico



Resurgence: Opening Night Gala was performed for one night only on 22 November 2024 at Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat.