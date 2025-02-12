News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Performance review: Homophonic!, Theatre Works, midsumma festival

A celebration of some of Australia’s best queer, classical musicians and compositions.
12 Feb 2025 13:54
Beth Child
A group of musicians.

Music

Photo: Darren Gill.

Share Icon

Homophonic! has been on the Melbourne classical music scene since 2011, “championing LGBTIQ+ composers, and bringing the disco ball to the concert hall”.

Their midsumma concerts at Theatre Works featured a mix of works by composing elders (Julius Eastman) acclaimed, established Australians (Sally Whitwell, Aaron Wyatt) and emerging artists (Ashleigh Hazel), with several written works set to music and sung by the Consort of Melbourne, whose perfect pitch and harmonies throughout delighted the ear.

The performers carried their instruments and music stands into position for each piece, with the personnel changing as required, all done simply according to the demands of the music.

They began with Sally Whitwell’s witty ‘Closets are for Clothes’, sung by the formally arranged Consort of Melbourne, who had great fun with the modern words and ideas set in a more traditional form.

‘The Connections We Make’, Wyatt’s lovely composition, set the tone for the next section – delicate, contemporary, wonderfully performed by the ensemble. 

‘Through the Air’ has music by Quin Thomson set to words by Lili James, whose words we could follow along on the backdrop. It is inspired by, and in honour of, queer Tasmania-based elder Merran ‘Mez’ Newman, whose life experiences – from Stonewall to nursing in war zones, to running a bookshop in Cygnet – were celebrated.

Julius Eastman’s ‘Joy Boy’ has a particularly American feel, certainly at the beginning, when New York soundscapes of blaring car horns in the distance quivered through the start of the piece. This work sent this reviewer off to YouTube to find more of Eastman, who was a contemporary of Philip Glass – with minimalism as their common focus.

Ashleigh Hazel’s ‘Mesophilic’ was introduced by the composer – a series of elegantly simple motifs, which then were fed into an AI process and reproduced many times, with each previous iteration superimposed on the previous one, and each projected onto the screen upstage, so we could see the increasingly complex and dense notations.

Jacob Abela played the grand piano, leaping up to dive into the body of the instrument to pluck, hit or strum the piano strings in between playing, elbowing or forearming the keyboard. Never has fitness looked so essential to being a pianist! This was a fascinating piece, explained clearly by the composer for civilians, and played with great energy and vigour by Abela.

Sadly, time constraints prevented us from enjoying two pieces listed on the program – Jean-Baptiste Lully’s ‘O Sapientia’ and ‘Love’ from Electric Cathedral with music by Kevin March and words by Kylie Supski and ReVerse Butcher. 

The concert ended with what was called an ‘Extra Special Surprise Finale’, arranged by Kym Dillon, a mash-up of Queen’s ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ with a few phrases of the ‘Flower Duet’ from Lakmé thrown in for fun.

Read: Theatre review: 4000 Miles, Wharf 1 Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company

Homophonic! is an impressive group of excellent musicians showcasing works that need a wider general audience. The concert was a simply staged, heartfelt celebration of musicianship and the talents of our queer community.

Homophonic!
Presented by Miranda Hill, Theatre Works and midsumma festival
Theatre Works
Artistic Direction and MC: Miranda Hill
Conductor and Artistic Director of The Consort of Melbourne: Steven Hodgson
Lighting: Alyssa Clay
Sound: Ashleigh Hazel
Stage Manager: Cameron Lam
The Consort of Melbourne: Katherine ‘Cookie’ Norman, Kristy Biber, Miranda Gronow, Jack Jordan, Ben Owen, Steven Hodgson
Musicians: Natasha Conrau, Meg Cohen, Phoebe Green, Campbell Banks, Miranda Hill, Ben Opie, Karen Heath, Jacob Abela

Homophonic! was performed 7-8 February 2025 as part of midsumma festival.

Beth Child

Beth Child is a freelance director, writer, dramaturg and actor.

Related News

AURORA on stage in front of a large sun displayed on the screen behind her, while audiences hold up their hands as if reaching out.
Reviews

Concert review: AURORA 2025, Margaret Court Arena

The Norwegian songstress is a national treasure with soul-touching vocals and charming authenticity.

Celina Lei
Album cover of The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow. Against a white background is a close up of a man's face grimacing.
Reviews

Album review: Hurry Up Tomorrow, The Weeknd

Will this be The Weeknd's final album?

David Burton
One of Beckett's most famous works will be performed authentically for the first time.
News

30 years in the making: a world-first for Beckett's 'Krapp's Last Tape'

Actor Samuel West took a gamble in 2006, taping himself performing half of one of Beckett's most famous works. In…

David Burton
An elderly woman (Nancye Hayes) is standing in a living room filled with books. She's wearing a white dress. A 20 something man is seated on a couch (Shiv Palekar)
Reviews

Theatre review: 4000 Miles, Wharf 1 Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company

This staging of Amy Herzog’s play is elevated by the formidable acting talents and experience of the great Nancye Hayes. 

Peter Hackney
La Boite open's its centenary season with a female-led, three-hander Macbeth. (Image: David Kelly)
News

La Boite Theatre celebrates a century with a bold new take on 'Macbeth'

Coinciding with International Women's Day, the new version of 'Macbeth' centres on the narrative of the witches.

David Burton
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login