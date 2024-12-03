Performance review: Edging, Arts House

Created by APHIDS, Edging at Arts House was an original, one-hour show, featuring two performers Sammaneh Pourshafighi (previously worked with Midsumma and National Portrait Gallery) and Eden Falk (most recently seen in the ABC’s Riot), which brought to life Australia’s border security policies and processes in a theatrically down to earth way.

The show began with Pourshafighi’s voiceover, droll and self-deprecating, which brought out some early chuckles from the audience. They then started directing Falk onto the stage to physically show what was in Pourshafighi’s suitcase when they were interviewed by Australian Border Force (ABF) at an airport after returning from an overseas trip.

What followed was no simple re-enactment of the experience, however, with the personal tale merely forming the backdrop for the various stage and storytelling techniques used to weave and dig beneath the ‘gotcha’ headlines of ‘successful’ ABF interviews.

There were four structural beats to the show that highlighted how the Federal Government has made its border policies palatable for the voting public, while leaving the directly impacted individuals wondering what values Australia truly stands for.

There was also audience interaction to test whether those attending could demonstrate the same level of recall expected during ABF interviews about the fun (and possibly drunk) times experienced while abroad. The police procedural technique of misconstruing innocent answers to appear self-incriminating may seem familiar, but they were used here to visceral and chilling effect.

A small, queer person of colour in a blue tracksuit was shown to be just as intimidating as a tall, cis-gendered white male in police uniform. Falk’s seemingly low-energy performance provided another juxtaposition throughout the show to underscore the lack of logic within Australia’s border security measures.

The set’s simple and stark layout was readily brought to life with props, audiovisual elements and light and sound that supported and enhanced Pourshafighi’s and Falk’s performances. The direction from Lara Thoms made full use of the space to build towards a climax that brought together the cultural metaphors and the emotional cruelty explored throughout the production.

With moments of laughter and solemnity, Edging showed how the same creative arts and pop culture tactics deployed to support brutal government policies are equally able to lift the veil on them, to ensure the real life experiences of those affected are remembered by mainstream culture.

Edging

Arts House

Created by: APHIDS

Lead artist and Director: Lara Thoms

Supporting Artist: Cassandra Fumi

Dramaturg: Samara Hersch

Consultant: Negar Rezvani

Sound Design: Tilman Robinson

Video and Systems Design: d duàn

Set and Costume Designers: Kate Baxter (KB) and Lara Thoms

Lighting: Jenny Hector

Performers and co-Creators: Sammaneh Pourshafighi and Eden Falk

Auslan Stage Left interpreted the 28 November performance.

Edging was performed from 27 November to 1 December 2024.