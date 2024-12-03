News

Performance review: Edging, Arts House

A show highlighting the perverse reality of Australia’s border security processes.
3 Dec 2024 10:48
Catherine C Turner
A production of 'Edging.' Sammaneh Pourshafighi in acqua blue tracksuit is in forefront. Eden Falk is in the background. There is an image of the contents of someone's luggage on the screen behind them and part of an airport security equipment with a piece of luggage on it.

Sammaneh Pourshafighi and Eden Falk in ‘Edging.’ Photo: Gregory Lorenzutti.

Created by APHIDS, Edging at Arts House was an original, one-hour show, featuring two performers Sammaneh Pourshafighi (previously worked with Midsumma and National Portrait Gallery) and Eden Falk (most recently seen in the ABC’s Riot), which brought to life Australia’s border security policies and processes in a theatrically down to earth way.

The show began with Pourshafighi’s voiceover, droll and self-deprecating, which brought out some early chuckles from the audience. They then started directing Falk onto the stage to physically show what was in Pourshafighi’s suitcase when they were interviewed by Australian Border Force (ABF) at an airport after returning from an overseas trip. 

What followed was no simple re-enactment of the experience, however, with the personal tale merely forming the backdrop for the various stage and storytelling techniques used to weave and dig beneath the ‘gotcha’ headlines of ‘successful’ ABF interviews.

There were four structural beats to the show that highlighted how the Federal Government has made its border policies palatable for the voting public, while leaving the directly impacted individuals wondering what values Australia truly stands for. 

There was also audience interaction to test whether those attending could demonstrate the same level of recall expected during ABF interviews about the fun (and possibly drunk) times experienced while abroad. The police procedural technique of misconstruing innocent answers to appear self-incriminating may seem familiar, but they were used here to visceral and chilling effect. 

A small, queer person of colour in a blue tracksuit was shown to be just as intimidating as a tall, cis-gendered white male in police uniform. Falk’s seemingly low-energy performance provided another juxtaposition throughout the show to underscore the lack of logic within Australia’s border security measures.

The set’s simple and stark layout was readily brought to life with props, audiovisual elements and light and sound that supported and enhanced Pourshafighi’s and Falk’s performances. The direction from Lara Thoms made full use of the space to build towards a climax that brought together the cultural metaphors and the emotional cruelty explored throughout the production.

With moments of laughter and solemnity, Edging showed how the same creative arts and pop culture tactics deployed to support brutal government policies are equally able to lift the veil on them, to ensure the real life experiences of those affected are remembered by mainstream culture. 

Edging
Arts House
Created by: APHIDS 
Lead artist and Director: Lara Thoms 
Supporting Artist: Cassandra Fumi 
Dramaturg: Samara Hersch 
Consultant: Negar Rezvani 
Sound Design: Tilman Robinson
Video and Systems Design: d duàn
Set and Costume Designers: Kate Baxter (KB) and Lara Thoms
Lighting: Jenny Hector 
Performers and co-Creators: Sammaneh Pourshafighi and Eden Falk 
Auslan Stage Left interpreted the 28 November performance.

Edging was performed from 27 November to 1 December 2024.

Catherine C Turner

Catherine C. Turner (she/they) is based in Djilang/Geelong and is an emerging writer, amateur musician, hobby photographer and lifelong arts consumer. She has an honours degree in creative writing from the University of Canberra and an MFA (Cultural Leadership) from NIDA, during which she wrote an original Australian feminist fairy tale.

