News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Performance review: Adventures in Neverland, St Kilda Botanical Gardens

Tinkerbell and pirates in the Botanical Gardens? Expect a heavy dose of child-friendly silliness.
17 Dec 2024 16:05
Isabelle Oderberg
A performer dressed as a fairy in neon green in 'Adventures in Neverland.'

Performing Arts

“This family classic sing-along returns, thanks to the Melbourne Shakespeare Company.” Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Do you want to see a children’s show with impressive scripting, tight acting and ground-breaking staging? Adventures in Neverland isn’t it. 

If, however, you want to see a pantomime-style performance of a new chapter in the story of Tinkerbell, involving pirates and Melbourne coffee culture, one that will make your child giggle uproariously and sing along with every lyric, this is potentially a show for you. 

This family classic sing-along returns, thanks to the Melbourne Shakespeare Company, and is performed in the stunning St Kilda Botanical Gardens. 

Let’s not try to mould into something it’s not; this performance is full of silliness, contradictions, random modern references and, honestly, the storyline makes little genuine sense. 

But the actors and musicians are enthusiastic, have great comedic timing and the kids revel in the invitation to scream, sing, dance and otherwise just get fully involved in the performance. 

There is some extremely cute use of puppetry, some cheap wins with a few Melbourne versus Sydney gags, a generous smattering of My Kitchen Rules references, a reference to ‘that’ scene 1955’s The Court Jester (“the pellet with the poison’s in the vessel with the pestle”) and even a demand that one of the characters “sashay away”, à la RuPaul’s Drag Race

The setting is gorgeous, but there’s little shade and no seating, so there’s some degree of planning involved (pack a bag and include sunscreen), but it’s worth it. There’s also a playground nearby so you can relocate for some extended outdoor time, and allow the kids to burn off some of their post-show excitement. 

Read: Exhibition review: Yayoi Kusama, NGV International

While tickets to the show are affordable, the MSC has also opted for a ‘pay what you can’ ticket, which in these dire financial times will be gratefully received by cash-strapped parents, especially at this time of the year. 

Adventures in Neverland
Melbourne Shakespeare Comapany
St Kilda Botanical Gardens
Tickets: $0-$20

Adventures in Neverland will be performed until 22 December 2024.

Isabelle Oderberg

A veteran journalist, Isabelle Oderberg is a comedy fanatic and has been reviewing comedy for six years. She also reviews restaurants, opera and theatre.

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Film Digital All Arts Television Features Music
More
Two panels. On the left is an Asian woman, Cathy Di Zhang with her hair slick back, wearing earrings and a grey tank top. On the right is David Greco, a man with dark short hair and wearing a white shirt and black jacket.
Reviews

Music review: Handel's Messiah, MSO, Hamer Hall

A Christmas tradition performed with dynamism and passion by the MSO.

Leila Lois
Five people in profile with headphones on. They are sitting in the dark with their hands on a table in front of them.
Reviews

Immersive review: Séance: Darkfield, Arts Centre Melbourne forecourt

Immersive audio in a shipping container. You've never been to a séance like this one before.

Kim Hitchcock
The Big Red Bash has been postponed until 2026, but a 2025 concert may keep local business afloat.
Features

After setbacks, Big Red Bash announces concert featuring Australian legend

Big Red Bash has joined the long list of festivals that is changing its programming, with a major impact on…

David Burton
News

Major funding secured for the Australian Festival of Chamber Music’s Pathways Program

The AFCM obtained the funding from The Ian Potter Foundation after a record-breaking 2024.

Autumn Whiteman
Two young women are dancing in 'Sauce". The lighting that falls on them is in tones of red. Sauce
Reviews

Theatre review: SAUCE, Smith's Alternative, Canberra

Two loners help each other through hurtful life experiences.

Erin Stewart
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login