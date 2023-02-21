Musical review: The Rocky Horror Show, Theatre Royal

Here we go again. Yet another incarnation of The Rocky Horror Show. Richard O’Brien’s rock musical creation has been performed somewhere in the world continuously since 1973 and, some would say, justifiably, has been done to death. But a jam-packed Theatre Royal Sydney on Sunday – a school night, even – proves Rocky Horror’s popularity has not only refused to expire but appears to have attracted a new generation of diehard admirers. The excitement was palpable even before the actors took to the stage.

Audience participation is a hallmark of any Rocky Horror performance and on this particular night there was plenty of heckling and yelling out of lines, or even alternative lines. At one point there was a markedly low blow dealt to narrator Myf Warhurst, who provided a swift rebuttal, inciting an uproar from the audience. Warhurst may not have been the best actor on stage, but her quick wit doesn’t miss a beat.

The loudest applause, however, was reserved for national darling Jason Donovan as Dr Frank’n’Furter, the provocative mad scientist from the galaxy Transylvania.

He captures the essence of the charming but unpredictable Frank, perfecting the camp gestures and sardonic villain laugh. His singing is impressive too, nailing both the rocking and more melancholic tunes.

The mostly young cast keep the well-trodden plotline alive and kicking. Deirdre Khoo and Ethan Jones give steadfast performances as naïve newlyweds Janet and Brad, who find themselves thrust into Frank’s debauched world. Henry Rollo is excellent as the creepy Riff Raff, as is Darcey Eagle as the melodramatic Columbia. The show is one big celebration of queerness, sexuality and unrestrained fun, and this group of actors are clearly having a ball on stage.

The stage and props are somewhat basic, but appropriate for a kitsch musical based on mid 20th century B-grade horror and science fiction. The band, led by musical director Jack Earle, are bang on the money pumping out the rocking party tunes, some of which have become hits in their own right, filling dancefloors around the globe.

Much has changed in the world in 50 years, but Rocky Horror still has the capacity to stir up an audience into a joyous frenzy. Perhaps it’s the show’s celebration of freedom and sexual empowerment and, in this instance, opening up a season alongside Sydney’s holding of World Pride. In any case, as the audience leapt from their seats for perhaps the five billionth version of ‘The Time Warp’, it is clear the cult of Rocky Horror lives on.

The Rocky Horror Show

Theatre Royal Sydney

Director: Christopher Luscombe

Set designer: Hugh Durrant

Costume designer: Sue Blane

Choreographer: Nathan M Wright

Lighting designer: Nick Richings

Music: Richard Hartley

Cast: Jason Donovan, Myf Warhust, Ellis Dolan, Darcey Eagle, Ethan Jones, Deidre Khoo, Loredo Malcolm, Stellar Perry, Henry Rollo, Keane Fletcher, Josh Gates, Catty Hamilton, Kristina McNamara, Jackson Reedman, Erica Wild

The Royal Horror Show is performing in Sydney until 1 April before touring to Melbourne and Adelaide.