Musical review: Ruthless! the Musical, MC Showroom, midsumma festival

Ruthless! the Musical began its life Off Broadway in 1992 and ran for 342 performances before going on to have a successful life elsewhere in the US, the UK and points in between. It made a welcome return, with some new cast members, to midsumma this year.

A wonderful mash-up of several famous tales of theatrical ambition gone rogue to varying degrees, this show was a lot of fun. Whether you have knowledge of the music theatre and film references littering the script – Gypsy, Applause, Inside Daisy Clover, The Bad Seed, All About Eve – or you’re new to the whole concept of an insanely ambitious child who brooks no opposition, it was very entertaining – filled with talented performers and creatives’ work. The matinee audience this reviewer was in enjoyed it enormously.

Director Lauren Seymour handled the complicated story of intrigue, hidden secrets and unbridled ambition really well – rehearsals must’ve been a riot.

Naturalism this wasn’t. Nonetheless it was witty, campy, covered in sequins, wild wigs, unnecessary but amusing costume changes, and many double and triple takes with accompanying lighting and crashing chords, to ensure the ironies and inconsistencies (not to mention in-jokes) were relished.

Musical Director Ned Dixon serenaded us with American songbook standards before the show and rarely stopped thereafter, with composer Laird’s music always referencing the sources, but with its own voice as well. Mama Rose from Gypsy loomed large in Act 1, especially; Margo Channing and Eve (All About Eve and Applause) dominated Act 2, with an assortment of other tropes woven in – all to great, and increasingly silly, effect.

Playing this kind of wit-laden, whip-smart, multi-referenced show requires high style from the performers – physical precision, vocal clarity, boldness and good timing. The cast delivered.

Britni Leslie was fine as Judy the Middle America ‘mom’ (and handmaiden of her talented daughter Tina), whose hidden past unlocked the Truth and unleashed one of those monstrous crazed-by-success Broadway stars that are a staple of theatre stories everywhere. She had particular fun with the horror that is Ruthless’ version of Margo Channing, clad in figure-hugging gold sequins, and singing up a storm.

Chloe Halley, as the terrifying Tina at the performance this reviewer saw – the role is shared with Luisa Oro – dressed à la Baby June from Gypsy, had a scary glitter in her eye from the get-go and got every moment right.

Dolly Diamond, with that inimitable catch in her voice, and wonderful timing, rocked the role of Sylvia St Croix, while working through several bouffant wigs and floaty, sparkly outfits and a lot of exposition so we always knew where the story was up to.

Belinda Jenkin as Miss Thorne, the high school teacher of your worst nightmares, grabbed her role and shook every drop of mania out of it.

Playing the appallingly untalented, but blessedly short-lived, Louise in Act 1, and Eve, and Louise’s mother Betty in Act 2, Lucy May Knight was grand in all three roles, especially the sociopathic Eve.

Then there was Sam T, as Lita Encore, in a sky-scraping wig and heels, with elbow-length gloves (which take every outfit to that next level, don’t they?) who ate up the stage singing ‘I Hate Musicals’. They rounded out the pretty-much perfect cast.

The lighting was predictably colourful, with a smoke machine for the more flattering effect on stars’ complexions, and what I took to be a deliberate wandering spotlight that didn’t always land on the singer in question and reminded me of a long-ago career in pro and am theatre.

Read: Performance review: Tender, Gasworks, midsumma festival

Choreography by Michelle David, costume designs by sequin-crazed Britni Leslie – who is also Marketing Manager, Props Coordinator and Producer for this boutique production company – all contributed to a thoroughly enjoyable show.

Huge fun.

Ruthless! the Musical

MC Showroom

Music: Marvin Laird

Book and Lyrics: Joel Paley

Producers: Stagebugs Productions

2024 Director: Chelsea Matheson

2024 Assistant Director: Jaz Balmer

2025 midsumma Season Direction: Lauren Seymour

Musical Direction and Pianist: Ned Dixon

Choreography: Michelle David

Dance Captain: Chloe Halley

Set Design and Construction: Damian Jones

Scenic Artist: Phil Bolton

Sound design: Rhiannon Gilmore

Sound Operator: Matt Nutley

Sound equipment: Tim Mann and OBG Productions

Costume design and Props co-ordinator: Britni Leslie

Stage manager: Ben Handley

Videography: Matthew chin

Cast: Britni Leslie, Chloe Halley, Dolly Diamond, Belinda Jenkin, Lucy May Knight,

Ruthless! the Musical was performed 28 January to 2 February as part of midsumma festival.