Musical review: Flat Earthers: The Musical, Hayes Theatre

A maximalist queer love musical.
22 Oct 2024 9:51
Helenna Barone-Peters
A young girl with her arms outstretched and wearing a tshirt that says 'Flat Earth Society' , is standing in front of a scrim, behind which stands shadowy figures.

“…an enjoyable and raucous night at the theatre…’ Photo: John McRae.

Flat Earthers: The Musical is set in a world rife with ‘fake news’. It’s also a world where Ria (Shannen Alyce Quan) and her group of self-proclaimed ‘debunkers’ are on a mission to expose online conspiracies. But when Flick (Manali Datar), a flat-earther living in a bunker, shows up in Ria’s corner of the internet, Ria’s worldview is turned upside down. Eager to impress her crush, Ria embraces flat-earth theory and, somewhat unintentionally, amasses a cult-like following that hails her as ‘Flat-Earth Jesus’. When a rival conspiracy group, the Illuminati Parti, catches wind of Ria’s rising influence, their leader, Ms Prism (Michelle Brasier), vows to ‘flatten’ the world for good. 

Written by Jean Tong, Lou Wall and James Gales, and directed by Declan Greene, Flat Earthers: The Musical is a maximalist queer love affair between two people from opposing corners of the internet. Described as ‘lesbian Romeo and Juliet’ and born out of a collaboration between Hayes Theatre Co and Griffin Theatre Company, Flat Earthers: The Musical celebrates the generation of those who are chronically online.

Quan and Datar deliver strong performances, supported by a talented ensemble. Brasier is a notable standout, never missing a beat in her comedic timing and characterisation. Costume design by Emma White perfectly captures the essence of internet pop culture – bright, outlandish and quintessentially Gen Z. The set and lighting design by Brockman creates a maximalist dreamscape of explosive colours and textures, while Xanthe Dobbie’s video design transports the audience into the nostalgic world of 2000s meme culture. 

The songs in Flat Earthers shine in a hyperpopegirl-meets-Broadway-musical kind of way. With musical direction by Jude Perl, sound design by Daniel Herteg and musical dramaturgy by Clemence Williams, the soundtrack is irresistibly catchy, featuring lyrics that are both heartwarming and unexpectedly funny. The cast demonstrates impressive vocal technique, complemented by thoughtful choreography by Fetu Taku, with several standout moments that leave the audience in awe. 

Flat Earthers is clearly intentional in embracing a larger than life style; however, the production could benefit from more authentic moments, to help the audience connect with the characters’ journeys. While there are hints of deeper themes, such as the dangers of radicalisation through internet algorithms and the importance of community in creating safer online spaces, unfortunately, these messages are somewhat lost among the show’s eccentricity. Over the course of two and a half hours, this leaves the story feeling somewhat superficial.

Despite this, at its core, Flat Earthers is a heartfelt and genuine celebration of queer love. Aptly described as a ‘musical for people who hate musicals’, it is an enjoyable and raucous night at the theatre, which offers insight into the hyper-niche internet communities that thrive in an ambiguously shaped world.

Flat Earthers: The Musical 
Presented by Hayes Theatre Co and Griffin Theatre Company
Developed with the assistance of Arts Centre Melbourne
Book and Lyrics: Jean Tong and Lou Wall
Songwriting: Lou Wall and James Gales
Music Production: James Gales
Director: Declan Greene
Musical Director: Jude Perl
Choreographer: Fetu Taku
Set and Lighting Designer: Brockman
Sound Designer, Associate Video Designer and Animator: Daniel Herten
Costume Designer: Emma White
Video Designer: Xanthe Dobbie
Musical Dramaturg: Clemence Williams
Casting Director: Rhys Velasquez
Assistant Set Designer: Lochie Odgers
Sound and AV Design Assistant: T K Abioye
Stage Manager: Anastasia Mowen
Assistant Stage Manager: Grace Sackman
Intimacy Coordinator: Chloë Dallimore
Cast: Michelle Brasier, Lena Cruz, Manali Datar, Manon Gunderson-Briggs, Milo Hartill, Amanda McGregor, Mel O’Brien, Shannen Alyce Quan and Zarif

Tickets: $55-$89

Flatliners: The Musical will be performed until 9 November 2024.

Helenna Barone-Peters

Helenna (she/her) is a performer, writer, producer and radio host living and working on Gadigal land. She has a Bachelor of Arts (Theatre and Performance) from UNSW and is currently completing a Bachelor of Law. Helenna is particularly interested in exploring the intersection of theatre and social justice and has a passion for supporting independent and emerging theatre artists in Australian storytelling.

