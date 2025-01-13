Musical review: Bearded, Theatre Works

A new Australian musical, Bearded follows the journey of Ace (Sean Donehue) and Bet (Bek Schilling), queer best friends navigating the challenges of being themselves in the context of societal and family expectations. Set against the backdrop of the 2017 marriage plebiscite, Bet’s father Richard (Anton Berezin) is running for election as a conservative political candidate. To support the election campaign, Bet must hide their sexual identity and enter a ‘bearded’ relationship (a heterosexual relationship that hides the true sexual preferences of one or both parties). This deception provides the impetus for a rollicking ride that entertains while providing insightful political commentary.

Richard’s campaign is focused on the idea that family matters. His wife Janet (Michelle Fitzmaurice) and Bet’s sister Hailey (Belle Parkinson) provide stoic support, forcing Bet to play along or break the family dynamic. The rhetoric and religious fervour of the campaign garners widespread support. Divisive identity politics that are prominent across the world makes the material timely.

As observed in the show, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Bearded succesfully walks the tightrope of trying to give a balanced perspective to all sides while maintaining a strong core message of the value of being oneself.

Donehue and Schilling are endearing in the lead roles. Their relationship feels real, and they are well supported by the rest of the cast who bring tremendous energy to their performances. Nick Waxman’s direction keeps the action moving at a rapid pace but also ensures that time is given to focus on the characters. Though the writing is witty and there are some memorable one-liners, the story arc is predictable; more conflict would heighten the impact on the characters of coming out.

The musical numbers are catchy and the score fits the vibrancy and youthful enthusiasm of the characters. At times the songs feel a little too long and could be shorter and sharper. There are also moments where the sound becomes discordant and the lyrics are lost. This may be partially attributable to the venue and is unfortunate. However, Aadhya Wijegoonawardena’s choreography is vibrant and blends well with the music and the set’s election posters and moveable stages are used well.

The creative team behind Bearded should be applauded for the massive undertaking of a fully staged musical. There are plenty of highlights and the performers give it their all. The production is not without its flaws, but for a good night out it is hard to go wrong spending it with Ace and Bet at Theatre Works.

Bearded by Sean Donehue and Nick Waxman

Theatre Works, St Kilda

Director: Nick Waxman

Music Director: Sean Donehue

Choreographer: Aadhya Wijegoonawardena

Assistant Director: Will McKenna

Associate/Dramaturge: Alister Smith

Lighting and Stage Design: Tom Vulcan

Costume Design: Sophie Ness

Casting: Emma Waxmanr)

Stage Manager: Jordan Smith

Production Electrician: Oscar McGovern

Dance Captain: Nathan Mariniello

Cast: Sean Donehue, Bek Schilling, Anton Berezin, Michael Lindner, Michelle Fitzmaurice, Charlie Jaz Abbott Higgin, Belle Parkinson, Rachel Tunaley, Teddy Burgess, Alexander Tye and Nathan Mariniello

Ensemble: Jacqui Dwyer, Lauchlan Mant and Liimei Lim

Tickets: $25-$45

Bearded will be performed until 18 January 2025