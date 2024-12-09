Music review: Sarah Blasko, Theatre Royal Castlemaine, ALWAYS LIVE festival

The Castlemaine performance of Sarah Blasko’s tour to launch her new album I Just Need to Conquer This Mountain as part of ALWAYS LIVE festival was greeted rapturously by a full house at the town’s Theatre Royal.

The event contributed $1 from every ticket sale to Support Act to help it provide crucial support to musicians, managers, crew and music workers facing health issues, injury or other crises.

Blasko is supporting emerging artists on this tour. There are several acts listed over the tour dates, of which solo performer Jacob Diamond, a Perth native, is one. He accompanied himself on electric guitar with a set of yearning songs. The sound balance in this part of the evening made the audibility of his lyrics difficult, which is always a primary issue for singer-songwriters. Thoughtful lyrics full of longing were sometimes not quite on pitch, but the feeling was real and true.

Blasko’s set was almost 90 minutes long; the first part comprised songs from the new album I Just Need to Conquer This Mountain. The five-piece band was tight and focused. There were no band solos; they were there to support their singer, which they did very well, despite one of the keyboards having a tech issue for a while, which didn’t compromise the overall sound, and was quickly sorted out.

Blasko has a strong, clear, flexible voice, with many tones reminiscent of Kate Bush woven in, and more in evidence when she sang songs from earlier in her career, pitched higher than her recent, more mature works, which don’t employ the familiar Bush vocal ornamentations. These days she sings more from her gut, from a deeper life experience. The residue of a childhood spent in religious communities permeates the language of her songs and informs the need to express herself beyond those beginnings.

Blasko’s unique physical performance style was much in evidence – the earthed trudge with arms wide from her body, wading through the emotions, with what my musician date described as “rag doll” moments of asymmetrical side-bends, all contributing to the passionate lyrics, and driving rhythms led by Luke Davison’s drums. The standout song of the evening for me was her tribute to Greg Wheeler, her long-time sound operator – simply presented, heartfelt and sweet.

The lighting and A/V were saturated largely with reds and highly effective tech screen scribbles; the almost mandatory smoke machine was used to great effect. Having said that, the audience didn’t get a clear look at Blasko’s face until well into the set – surely if you are being introduced to a whole new collection of songs, seeing the face of the singer means the lyrics are heard more clearly. A pin spot on her face throughout would’ve been good, especially for those of us coming to Blasko’s work more recently. It would connect more immediately with the listener.

The audience loved every minute and made their affection for her clear, especially at the end. An evening full of feeling.

Sarah Blasko performed at Theatre Royal in Castlemaine for the ALWAYS LIVE festival for one night only on 5 December 2024.

Band members: Luke Davison, David Hunt, Neal Sutherlands, David Symes, Ben Fletcher

Opening performer: Jacob Diamond