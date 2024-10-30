Music review: Esperanza Spalding, Hamer Hall

Five-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, composer and multi-instrumentalist Esperanza Spalding lived up to every meaning of the word ‘artist’. From ‘12 Little Spells’ from the album of the same name to ‘I Know You Know’, Spalding cruised through her songs with the personality and character that only the writer of the songs could deliver.

Spalding played both fretless five-string electric bass and double bass, filling the low end with smooth undercurrents beneath her fluent and lightweight vocals. While the guitarist and drummer were an expected part of a jazz trio, an added creative decision resulted in two interpretive dancers who also doubled as backing vocals for some songs. Together, there was always an interplay on stage that echoed the narrative themes of physical touch, self-affirmation and the dynamics of relationships.

For most of the songs, Spalding prefaced them with short introductions that began as rhetorical questions or personal recollections. She would sometimes begin with an unexpected topic such as ‘the spine’ before breaking into a song about the way in which you carry yourself. Other times, Spalding wore her sentiments on her sleeve, such as when she emphasised the act of ‘touching with attention and intention’ before playing ‘Touch In Mine’ on the bass.

Spalding also played the grand piano with much delicate grace and just the right amount of shimmer. She would sing with her face turned towards the centre of the stage where the two dancers would play out a performance, making full use of the stage.

In a surprising moment, Hamer Hall’s multicoloured lights lit up both the audience and Spalding’s ensemble, creating a disco-style atmosphere. Perhaps a reference to Spalding’s colourful cover art for the album 12 Spells, this was one of a few ‘aha’ moments that elevated the whole performance. It was a glimpse into the creative direction that no doubt stemmed from Spalding herself in reference to the music she was playing.

During the infectious song ‘Black Gold’, a mirrorball was unveiled causing the entire backdrop to glisten. The timing of this, paired with Spalding’s expressive language and soulful vocals, elevated an already good show into a great one.

Esperanza Spalding performed for one night only on 27 October 2024 at Hamer Hall as part of the Melbourne International Jazz Festival.