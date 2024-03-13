News

Music review: DakhaBrakha, Hamer Hall

A masterpiece in political artistry.
13 Mar 2024
Savannah Indigo
DakhaBrakha. Image is a concert stage with a huge circular abstract orange/yellow pattern on the back wall, and in front four black clad musicians, three of them women with tall black stovepipe hats and the fourth a man with a bald head.

‘DakhaBrakha reminded Melburnians of the revolutionary power of music.’ Photo: Supplied.

Ukrainian quartet DakhaBrakha welcomed audiences to an unforgettable evening of new music and bravery for one night only at Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne. The Ukrainian quartet blended folk, hip hop and tribal dance to create ‘ethnic chaos’ that honoured both Ukrainian folk music and the band’s global influence.

Donning towering black stovepipe hats and traditional garb, DakhaBrakha began the set with thumping percussion and undeniable presence. With hypnotic visuals projected behind them, it was impossible to turn away or shift focus (despite the flashing screens of phones from those keen to capture some of the magic).

Video art from Ukrainian artists and war photographers throughout the evening were moving and thought-provoking. An illustration of a woman shielding her baby from an oncoming onslaught of soldiers was particularly powerful, as were visuals showing a stream of bomber jets morphing into birds and videos of Ukrainian allies, still finding hope in companionship and community ties.

Despite being unable to perform in their own country, the band brought moments of humour and light and continually surprised the audience with unexpected sounds. During one song, vocals imitated bird cries so convincingly that it felt like the bounds of the stage had disappeared.

DakhaBrakha ended the night with one of their most well-known tracks, ‘Baby’, with exquisite vocal work. While the song speaks of someone asking a partner to show them love, it perhaps also served as a final request from the band to give support to their home country.

A masterpiece in political artistry, the show not only left the crowd in awe, but raised money to support Ukraine. Band member Marko Halanevych auctioned off an artwork painted days before, resulting in a passionate bidding war from members of the crowd and a final auction price of $4200, with proceeds going directly to Ukrainian efforts. 

Even in a city brimming with talented musicians, DakhaBrakha reminded Melburnians of the revolutionary power of music. The band’s impact on the audience was clear, with multiple standing ovations throughout the night and the undeniable buzz that filled Hamer Hall.

DakhaBrakha played at Hamer Hall for one night only on 11 March 2024.

Savannah Indigo

Savannah Indigo is a researcher and copywriter, trained in publishing, dance, literature and law. Passionate about gender issues and promoting equity through tech design, she has researched Indigenous Data Sovereignty for the Commission for Gender Equality in the Public Sector and is developing a paper about harassment in the Metaverse. She has written for Brow Books, Books+Publishing magazine, The Journal of Supernatural Literature (Deakin University) and the Science and Technology Law Association, and is a 2022 Hot Desk Fellow at The Wheeler Centre.

