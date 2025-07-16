Port Fairy Folk Festival 2026 line-up first announcements

While there is much focus on 2027, as the famed festival’s 50th anniversary, there’s still another event to embed on your calendars first. The 2026 Port Fairy Folk Festival (PFFF) runs over the Labour Day long weekend, which next year falls on 6-9 March. The long established and beloved event goes from strength to strength, with its relaxed and easily accessible vibe drawing crowds of music lovers year after year.

The Festival is renowned for featuring headline draw card acts, alongside myriad less familiar performers that can be discovered by attendees strolling between the tents in the main arena or the nearby venues around the village. And next year will be no different.

The following acts have already been announced for the 49th festival, in March 2026:

PFFF: from Ireland

Mary Coughlan – the Irish jazz, blues and folk stalwart will be making her fourth visit to Port Fairy, back by popular demand.

Gráinne Hunt – a rising singer-songwriter.

Beoga – a genre-bending quintet, celebrated for their fiery live shows and their blend of traditional and contemporary folk.

The Swell Season – the folk-powered collaboration is a merger of geographical roots with Irish musician Glen Hansard and Czech singer and pianist Markéta Irglová, known for their Academy Award-winning song ‘Falling Slowly’, from the film Once returning for a rare appearance.

PFFF: homegrown

Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham – following the release of their new single, ‘Tone Deaf’, the Australian songwriters will be again joining forces at PFFF 2026.

Emma Donovan – bringing her new project, Take Me to the River.

Pierce Brothers – the Melbourne duo famed for their dynamic live sets.

PFFF: European

Åkervinda – the Swedish all-female quartet who blend ancient Nordic folk songs with contemporary harmonies.

Northern Resonance – also from Sweden, and also reimagining ancient Nordic sounds is this Grammy-nominated modern string trio.

Svavar Knútur – staying in Scandinavia but heading west and out to sea, is Iceland’s folk poet, known for his humour and heart.

Nico Paulo – the product of another geographical merger, Paulo is a singer/songwriter inspired by both her Portuguese roots and also her Canadian home.

PFFF: … and talking of North America

Mia Kelly – a young Québécois singer blending folk, blues and soul.

Steve Poltz – the performer, songwriter and founding member of the indie-rock band the Rugburns who also collaborated with singer Jewel, including the hit single ‘You Were Meant for Me’. (No, not the Freddie and the Dreamers one… but this one).

Iron & Wine – a debut performance from the singer/songwriter, whose nearest and dearest know as Samuel Ervin Beam.

Windborne – a US vocal group steeped in folk traditions from around the globe.

PFFF: the rest of the UK

Blair Dunlop – the award-winning English minstrel and actor has folk music in his DNA, as the son of folk-rock musician Ashley Hutchings (formerly a member of Fairport Convention) and singer Judy Dunlop.

Elephant Sessions – the Scottish folk fusion band guaranteed to get the crowd on its feet. Can they live up to the huge impact Skerryvore made last year?

Across the four days of the Festival, over 100 acts will share the four major stages, plus all the smaller venues and halls around Port Fairy village, all within easy walking distance.

‘This first line-up truly reflects the spirit of Port Fairy – global, diverse and deeply rooted in the joy of live music,’ says Justin Rudge, Port Fairy Folk Festival Program Director.

‘We can’t wait to welcome these incredible artists and music lovers from near and far to Port Fairy. They’ll be joined by hundreds more come March in a gathering of artists spanning genres from traditional to contemporary – and enticing audiences of all ages to enjoy the Folkie and the many activities we have planned for music lovers.’

Port Fairy Folk Festival takes place in Port Fairy, Victoria over the Labour Day long weekend, 6-9 March 2026. Early Bird Tickets for the 2026 Port Fairy Folk Festival are available now.

Discover more arts, games and screen reviews on ArtsHub and ScreenHub.





