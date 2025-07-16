SOFT CENTRE 2025 to take over Sydney with experimental art and electronic music

Experimental art, sound and new media festival, SOFT CENTRE, will return as a multi-day, multi-venue showcase from 28-31 August, taking over Sydney by storm with a brand new partnership featuring London-based global radio platform, NTS.

Highlights include a new work by transhumanist and boundary-pushing artist Stelarc; a collision of experiment music, performance art and visual installations at a revamped industrial power station; and an audiovisual concert by renowned Japanese artist Ryoji Ikeda, seen in the Australian festival circuit including Dark Mofo, Asia TOPA and Now or Never.

2025 SOFT CENTRE program

SOFT CENTRE kicks off on 28 August at City of Sydney Creative Studios, presenting Extreme Bodies to Virtual Selves: Sumo, Butoh, Robots and Avatars. The program, spearheaded by Stelarc, invites fellow artists to dive deep into the mind of the pioneer, whose works challenges the relationship between the human body and technology.

Stelarc’s new work, Extended Arm, Involuntary Arm and Amplified Body will premiere at White Bay Power Station.

A key pillar of SOFT CENTRE is its Discourse program, this year curated by Audrey Pfister (writer, editor and DJ) and co-presented with international electronic music platform, Resident Advisor on 29 August. It’s an invitation for critical discussions, including topics such as streaming culture (Liz Pelly, Mood Machine: The Rise of Spotify and the Costs of a Perfect Playlist), ‘The Noise of Crisis’ (Andrew Brooks, Lecturer in Media and Culture in the School of Arts & Media, UNSW) and experimental music networks across South East Asia (Zach Sch, Kuya Neil and Kristi Monfries).

Also on 29 August is Para.Cine, bringing together two immersive audiovisual world premieres, co-commissioned with Melbourne’s Now or Never Festival. Eek’s Hearsay with Kirby Casilli and Tina Stefanou challenges perceptions through a filmic performance while NYC-based digital performance studio Team Rolfes’ The Mustang Speedrun promises exhilaration in the form of cinematic game engine animation, mixed reality and VR puppetry.

SOFT CENTRE returns. Photo: Jordan Munns.

The main festival day takes place on 30 August at White Bay Power Station with over 40 artists, including US experimental hip hop artist Pink Siifu, Dutch IDM artist upsammy, Tanzanian Singeli mother-daughter duo Queen Asher and Rehema Tajiri, Vietnamese experimental collective Rắn Cạp Đuôi, UK avant-garde composer and sonic architect Klein and more.

Among the Australian performances will be CONTENT.NET.AU: The Musical – an original production created by alternative Australian hip hop label featuring David Ketamine, Sidney Phillips, kk88 and BAYANG (tha Bushranger), with music by Kuya Neil and visuals by Passive Kneeling.

World premieres include durational performance installation Ecstatic Utopian Fantasy and improvisatory live project Excited State!!!.

Japanese audiovisual artist Ryoji Ikeda joins the line-up for the closing concert on 31 August with ultratronics, while French electronic composer Malibu delivers an ambient set with music from her forthcoming debut album, YEAR0001.

New debuts thanks to cross-instructional collaborations include a special showcase curated with Berlin’s CTM Festival, a meditative performance, The Shell – Angel from Fei GAO, and cult Vietnamese outfit Rắn Cạp Đuôi, presented with Liquid Architecture as part of their Inter.Sonix: SE Asia program.

Find the full SOFT CENTRE 2025 program.

