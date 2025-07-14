News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Inconvenient Women reviewed – Australian literary cage-rattlers and trailblazers

From the suffragists to the feminist writers of the 1970s, this book navigates both their inconsistencies and their courage when it came to speaking their truths.
14 Jul 2025 14:49
Madeleine Swain
two panels: on the left against a black background, a middle aged woman with short blonde hair, black turtleneck and denim jacket smiles at the camera. She has her hand in her pocket. on the right a picture of Stella Miles Franklin on a purple background and the title INCONVENIENT WOMEN by Jacqueline Kent

Biography

Photo of author Jacqueline Kent: Supplied.

Share Icon

Jacqueline Kent’s latest non-fiction work, Inconvenient Women – Australian radical writers 1900-1970, follows the writer’s previous forays into the lives and works of unconventional and, sometimes, other ‘inconvenient’ Australian women who have left their mark on the cultural and political landscape of the country.

After her biography of Australia’s only female prime minister (to date) The Making of Julia Gillard, Kent has cast her net much wider to canvas the lives and literary careers of a swathe of writers and activists, from Marjorie Barnard to Dymphna Cusack, Flora Eldershaw, Nettie Palmer and beyond. Some will be very familiar names – Thea Astley, Stella Miles Franklin, Dorothy Hewett and Ruth Park all get a look in – while others may be well-known only to historians, literary scholars or political activists.

And that’s because Inconvenient Women could be construed as much an historical account of the Australia Communist Party (ACP, now the Communist Party of Australia) as it is a biography of the women surveyed within the book. Kent’s remit was prompted by the following inflammatory Henry Lawson verse from ‘Another Song of General Sickness and Tiredness’, published in Bulletin in 1913. 

‘Tis notice she craves for her antics
And by her the country is cursed…
All women are natural liars
But political women are worst.

Yes, truly. Thank you for that, Henry. You may have been aiming that barb deep into the heart of your own activist mother, Louisa, but women across both the 20th century and the country felt its bite. Accordingly there is some righteous anger between these pages, as Kent goes into great detail about the political persuasions and actions of many of the assembled women. And to anyone with even a modicum of interest in the social, cultural and political history of the last 120 years or so, it undoubtedly makes for fascinating and illuminating reading.

Inconvenient Women: crossing paths

A clearer trajectory for each of the writers explored, however, would have perhaps made the information stickier… for want of a better word.

Clearly, the paths of her subjects cross and entwine, and cross again at various junctures, but it does make it a touch difficult to keep tabs on the individuals. Even something as simplistic as chapters examining an overview of each writer before delving into the pioneering and often challenging routes their determination to be heard took them on may have added clarity.

Read: Book review: The Haunting of Mr & Mrs Stevenson, Belinda Lyons-Lee

That said, Kent is to be commended for putting so many of these brilliantly bold and determined women (some of whom have possibly been all but forgotten) under the spotlight, and giving them the recognition and accolades they so rightly deserve. And, if nothing else, the whole publication is a marvellous ‘yah boo sucks’ to Henry Lawson for that misogynist morsel of verse…

Inconvenient Women – Australian radical writers 1900 – 1970 by Jacqueline Kent
Publisher: NewSouth
ISBN: 9781742237503
Pages: 320pp
Format: Paperback
Size: 234 x 153mm
Publication Date: 1 May 2025
RRP $34.99

Discover more arts, games and screen reviews on ArtsHub and ScreenHub.

Also on ArtsHub and ScreenHub:

Emily: I Am Kam and Stelarc Suspending Disbelief reviews: Australian artists on screen

A couple of new documentaries about two prominent Australian artists… who could not be more different. We wouldn’t say from the sublime to the ridiculous, but these new documentaries about two of Australia’s most prominent visual artists are fabulous reminders of the extraordinary breadth of talent and practice we have in this country.

Emily: I Am Kam

Rating: 4 out of 5.

Australia’s highest selling female artist, the Anmatyerr Elder Emily Kam Kngwarray is the subject of writer/director Danielle MacLean’s affectionate, well researched and very informative documentary, which recounts her history and lasting impact. Read on…

Stelarc Suspending Disbelief

Rating: 3.5 out of 5.

If viewers can’t get quite close enough to the screen to revel in the beautiful painted images from Emily Kam Kngwarray, they may find the opposite is true when sitting down to watch this gripping documentary about arguably Australia’s most notable, if not notorious, performance artist. Indeed, you may well be inclined to watch much of the footage of Stelarc’s infamous flesh hook suspensions through your fingers. Read on…

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 30 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently President of JOY Media and Chair of the Board.

Related News

Audience listening to presentation. Live & Local. Sydney Writers' Festival.
News

Live & Local returns in Sydney Writers' Festival 2025

Highlights of the 28th edition of the Live & Local program.

Allison Dickie
On the top panel is Megan Brown who has short white hair and is wearing glasses. Below her in another panel is Lucy Sussex, who has blonde hair and is wearing a brown woollen hat. On the right is the cover of their book 'Outrageous Fortune' that features a blue and white illustration of a woman in period dress. There are two knives held aloft beside her.
Reviews

Book review: Outrageous Fortunes, Megan Brown and Lucy Sussex

An unearthing of the life and times of Mary Fortune, who wrote the first book of detective stories published in…

David Burton
Two black and white panels. On the left a head and shoulders of an older man (Al Pacino) with black hair brushed back, goatee and moustached, in a black shirt. On the right the book cover of a younger clean shaven Al Pacino holding his hand across his forehead and wearing a dark jumper, and the words Al Pacino in gold and Sonny Boy in white.
Reviews

Book review: Sonny Boy, Al Pacino

The Oscar-winning actor looks back on his life and career to reveal how he left the Bronx to hit the…

Madeleine Swain
Two panels. On the left is of author Peter Ames Carlin. He has dark hair and a dark shirt and tan trousers. He is seated. On the right is the cover of his book, 'The Name of this band is R.E.M' which features an orange background and 4 members of R.E.M when young and Michael Stipes still had hair.
Reviews

Book review: The Name of This Band Is R.E.M., Peter Ames Carlin 

'Follow me, don’t follow me': the contradictions guiding “The Most Improbably Successful Group In The World” in this biography of…

Richie Black
Winners of the 2024 Prime Minister's Literary Awards: 024 Prime Minister's Literary Awards. From left, back row: Ryan Cropp, Andre Dao, Cecelia Edwards, Penny Smith and Amy Crutchfield. From left, front row: Leah Leaman, Daniel Browning, Will Kostakis and Gregory Crocetti. Five people are standing, another four sit in front of them, in the forecourt of Parliament House, Canberra.
News

Failure and frustration spawn success for Prime Minister’s Literary Awards winners

Six books including a debut novel and a debut poetry collection have each received $80,000 in this year’s Prime Minister’s…

Richard Watts
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login