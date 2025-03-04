News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: Outrageous Fortunes, Megan Brown and Lucy Sussex

An unearthing of the life and times of Mary Fortune, who wrote the first book of detective stories published in Australia.
4 Mar 2025 16:19
David Burton
On the top panel is Megan Brown who has short white hair and is wearing glasses. Below her in another panel is Lucy Sussex, who has blonde hair and is wearing a brown woollen hat. On the right is the cover of their book 'Outrageous Fortune' that features a blue and white illustration of a woman in period dress. There are two knives held aloft beside her.

Writing and Publishing

Megan Brown (top) and Lucy Sussex. Photos: Supplied.

Share Icon

Mary Fortune arrived in Melbourne with an infant son in 1855. She would become one of Australia’s finest novelists, but almost forgotten by history. Megan Brown and Lucy Sussex expertly tell her story, which combines crime, bigamy, early feminism and a glimpse at the slimy underbelly of the Victorian goldfields. 

If nothing else, Brown and Sussex have committed an important literary archival act. Fortune wrote under a sprawling variety of pseudonyms and the full breadth of her story and contribution to Australian letters could be lost. They make a compelling case: Fortune’s story is worth telling.

The authors draw out strands of Fortune’s remarkable life to create a compelling true crime narrative. Most captivating is the story of her youngest son, George. While she was writing crime stories, George was committing crime. He wound up in some of Victoria’s most brutal prisons; Outrageous Fortunes spends a good deal of time with him. 

It all makes for a ripping yarn. The book faces a difficult challenge balancing a true crime narrative with academic cul de sacs of niche literary interest. It mainly achieve this, although it’s clear that it errs on historic accuracy. There are no imagined conversations here. The writers resist the temptation to project internal motivations onto their subjects. It means the book stops just short of being genuinely unputdownable and feels occasionally paralysed by an academic distance.

The focus on historical accuracy is understandable, and it’s clear Outrageous Fortunes is the result of a forensic and exhaustive research project. The result is a book that profiles one of Australia’s most fascinating writers and is a gift to Australian literary history.

Fortune sold dodgy grog and had a bigamous marriage to a policeman before a career as a journalist and author. Her collection of detective stories, The Detective’s Album, was the first book of published detective stories by a woman anywhere in the world. It was also Australia’s first collection of detective stories.

Read: Book review: Taking Apart The Bird Trap, Amanda Anastasi

Outrageous Fortunes is a book for the crime-lover or literary historian. Brown and Sussex have compiled a truly gripping volume. 

Outrageous Fortunes by Megan Brown and Lucy Sussex
Publisher: Black Inc (La Trobe University Press)
ISBN: 9781760645052
Format: Paperback
Pages: 336pp
Publication: 11 February 2025
RRP: $36.95

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Two panels. First panel is of Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa, a young Indian woman wearing a white singlet, with a red pattern sari behind her. Panel two is the cover of her book, 'Fully Silkh' which features her with her hands behind her head.
Reviews

Book Review: Fully Sikh: hot chips and turmeric stains, Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa 

Poetry and prose speak to the experience of growing up Indian in Western Australia.

Lina Ali
Two panels. On the left is author A G Slatter, who has dark hair and is wearing a black off the shoulder top. On the right is the cover of her book, 'The Crimson Road', with a carriage in the centre and street lamps surrounding it.
Reviews

Book review: The Crimson Road, A G Slatter

A fantasy vampire setting, but its potholes detract from the world-building.

Paul Cowling
The number twelve in red and white against a yellow wall with a diagonal
News

Which 12 titles made the Stella Prize longlist 2025?

Seven fiction, four non-fiction and one poetry collection make up the Stella Prize longlist for 2025.

Thuy On
Two panels. On the left is author Kristina Ross. She has blonde wavy hair. On the right is the cover of her book 'First Year'. It has a multicoloured starburst on it.
Reviews

Book review: First Year, Kristina Ross

Award-winning debut fiction about a young actress navigating her way around an education in the performing arts.

Ellie Fisher
Two panels. On the left is Amanda Anastasi, a woman with long brown hair wearing a dark top. On the right is the cover of her book, Taking Apart the Bird Trap. It features a black and white illustration of a birds away from the top of a woman's head.
Reviews

Book review: Taking Apart The Bird Trap, Amanda Anastasi

This poetry collection explores life, loss and death in the western suburbs of Melbourne.

Ellie Fisher
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login