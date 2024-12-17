Immersive review: Séance: Darkfield, Arts Centre Melbourne forecourt

A shipping container in the middle of the forecourt of the Arts Centre Melbourne provides the setting for a mysterious experience. Entering the container, you are greeted by a long table with seats on either side. After putting on a set of headphones and doing a sound check you are plunged into total darkness. The Séance: Darkfield begins with the entry of the host and the ritual begins. Guests are asked to put their hands on the table and not to remove them or the séance will fail.

The sound design creates the impression of the presence of not only the host, but of the other participants. There are sensations of movement and sound coming from different parts of the container. The table also plays a part in creating the feeling of movement of the host walking on the table right in front of you. Darkness heightens every other sensation, and everything feels real even though you intellectually know that it can’t be.

The séance begins simply enough with the host interacting with the participants and probing them to see if they really believe in being able to communicate with spirits. Things start to go wrong and the experience goes from disquieting to chaotic. This is where your nerves get tested and it becomes a challenge to keep your hands on the table.

How terrifying the experience is will depend on the sensibilities of the individual. Regardless of the fear factor, there is still much to appreciate in the level of artistry that has gone into creating the show.

The séance only lasts 20 minutes, but it feels as if it is over much more quickly than that. This speaks to the level of immersion that the experience brings, with a well-told story that builds towards a dramatic conclusion. However, the ending is a bit abrupt; it does feel as if there could have been more made of the last couple of minutes. When the lights come back on the overall impression is ‘was that it?’

Nonetheless, Séance is a cleverly constructed immersive experience that combines excellent sound design with a scary story. It isn’t just for someone looking for a thrill, but also worth a look for those after something different to do this summer.

Séance: Darkfield will be playing on the forecourt of Arts Centre Melbourne until 16 February 2025.

Ticketed.