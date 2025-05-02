News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Exhibition review: The Dirty Dozen, Melbourne Town Hall

A celebration of Melbourne food past and present. 
2 May 2025 17:10
Ash Brom
A large sculpture of fish and chips in white paper wrapping.

Visual Arts

Kenny Pittock’s ‘Fish and Chips.’ Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Curated by Richard Cornish, award-winning food writer and author, The Dirty Dozen is an exhibition featuring actual-sized ceramic sculptures of 12 of the unhealthy staples of late-night street food in Melbourne, with some accompanying stories. 

The food we eat comes from many different places. It may surprise you that carrots are originally from Iran, tomatoes and potatoes are from Peru, watermelons are from Africa and kiwifruit are from China (no, not New Zealand). Similarly, the cooked food that gets eaten in Melbourne comes from many different places – pizzas from Italy, souvlaki from Greece, chow mein from China, tacos from Mexico and curries from India are just a tiny (literal) taste of how ingrained multiculturalism is on Melbourne’s menu. 

It seems hard to believe now since oysters have such a regal and expensive reputation, but oysters used to be a working-class street food, not just in Australia but also Scotland and other countries on the European coast. Therefore, a ceramic sculpture of shucked oysters with lemon is one of the dozen installations. The second one that history has warped is the saveloy – once sold from travelling carts to the annoyance of respectable people – it’s now transformed into today’s footy frank (and the battered sav, which the exhibition doesn’t mention). 

The rest of the dozen sculptures, especially commissioned and created by Kenny Pittock, are so unhealthy, yet so familiar, that some people may get embarrassed looking at them; for instance, a souvlaki, Chiko roll, fish ‘n’ chips, hamburger, HSP, meat pie, ice-cream and dim sims sit behind glass, as though saying ‘Remember me from the other night?’. They’re the foods that no one takes foodie pics of. Each comes with one story, at least, of their provenance. Fruit is also there, looking decidedly out of place as the only remotely healthy thing on display. 

However, this exhibition seems unfocused, because it has three main sections: dirty street food, grandiose banquets of Melbourne’s past elite and gargantuan markets, of which only the Victoria Markets remains. Only food connects them. The banquets section of the room, ‘The Tables of the Powerful’, shows antique menus from the late 1860s and turn of the century, huge feasts for diplomats and politicians. 

The markets section, ‘Temples of Bounty’, offers photos and stories of massive markets in Melbourne, including a giant fish market that used to be where Flinders Street Station now stands. 

The exhibition’s tagline is ‘Stories behind the food that made Melbourne’, but its title is The Dirty Dozen, referring only to its centrepieces of ceramic culinary culprits. Perhaps this exhibition is simply reaching too high for a single small show – it’s trying to cover street food origins, feasts of the elite and the proliferation of markets at the same time, but each of these three very large topics deserves research, focus and an exhibition all to itself.

Putting these fragmentary pieces together in this way is a little like getting Edvard Munch’s painting The Scream, giving it the Mona Lisa’s hands and one of Andy Warhol’s soup cans and calling it an introduction to art – all three artists need room to breathe, but they’ve been stuck together. 

Read: Theatre review: The Comeuppance, Red Stitch Actors’ Theatre

Despite this, the show is free, and it’s right in the middle of Melbourne, so when you’re in the area, drop in and check it out. Remember to pick up a copy of the exhibition booklet, which has practically every bit of art and information that’s in the show. So, in effect, with this booklet, you can literally have the exhibition eat in or take away. 

The Dirty Dozen will be exhibited at City Gallery, Melbourne Town Hall until 29 August 2025.
Free entry.

Ash Brom

Ash Brom has been writing, editing and publishing books, stories, journals and articles for over 25 years. He is an English as an Additional Language teacher, photographer, actor and rather subjective poet.

Related News

A view of a regional landscape with foggy hills in the distance, a large body of water, trees and green grass.
News

Make your next regional trip the basis for better living

Explore ideas for better living at Bundanon's Make Good Festival, 17-18 May in Shoalhaven, regional NSW.

ArtsHub
Photo of a person with light shining on her one eye.
News

Arts news watch: this week's trending topics

We report it – you read it. Keep your eye on this week's top arts news stories.

ArtsHub
View of gallery exhibition with large ceramic sculpture in glass case. Wynne Prize.
Q&A

2025 Archibald finalists announced: conversation with curator Beatrice Gralton

This is the curator's first time delivering the finalist exhibition for three of Australia's most prestigious and best loved prizes.

Gina Fairley
page open on book with art photo in black and white of a woman bare breast.
Opinions & Analysis

The fall of drawing and the rise of photography

Applying Sir Isaac Newton’s 17th century Third Art Law, could the rise in photography be at the fall of drawing?…

Michael Reid OAM
A low round table made out of Hydrowood myrtle, stoneware tiles, glaze, igneous rocks, sandstone, industrial waste inside a white industrial gallery space. Design Tasmania.
News

One day to catch 2 exhibitions of Tasmanian design

16 designers are showcasing their works in ‘Tasmanian Makes 25’, but there’s only one day to catch them all.

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login