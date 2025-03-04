News

Exhibition review: Karl Shoobridge: Etymologies, ArtSpace Teneriffe

As a cyclone bears down on Meanjin/Brisbane, ArtSpace Teneriffe has opened with an exhibition to brighten the dampest of spirits. 
4 Mar 2025 16:36
Pamela See
A gallery space showing paintings full of colour and patterns by Karl Shoobridge.

ArtSpace Teneriffe opened this week with ‘Etymologies’, a kaleidoscopic solo exhibition by Karl Shoobridge. Photo: Supplied.

Viewers may experience the desire to exhale upon entering Etymologies by Karl Shoobridge at ArtSpace Teneriffe. The worries they carry could be refracted by the mesmerising myriad colours and shapes. Beyond the literal sense of verbal languages, suggested by its title, the exhibition delivers upon the promise for a coalescence of cultures.

There are aspects within Shoobridge’s style that seem reminiscent of Kandinsky’s interwar turn to abstraction. Possibly present is a meticulously mimicked machine aesthetic, not unlike Warhol’s postwar commentary on the rise of consumerism

The kaleidoscopic repetition, reverberating across the room, is immersive.  While passing through it, the patterns could be said to strobe. Yet, the intensity enlivens rather than overwhelms. Such is Shoobridge’s skill in composition, that calm may be found in their order. Music has been made from noise. 

While stunning as a set, there is much delight to be found in the details of each artwork. The variations in marks seem as diverse as the colours. While repetitious with mechanical precision, many also seem emotively gestural. Some blends of analogous colour are gently glazed with their complementary colours slathered on top. 

In White Elephant (2025) – like the song by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – spray enamel is overlaid by gestural brush strokes. It’s a conflation that can occur in the streets, where graffiti has been crudely covered. But, as opposed to a cancelling effect, here the capacity to enhance both styles is celebrated. 

Equally enjoyable are the remnants of masking, in paintings like You Want It Darker (2025) – à la Leonard Cohen’s morose ballad. Tiny ‘imperfections’ provide access to the processes engaged. The rough edges add to the topography. Cracks, which appear in compositions like Dirty Back Road (2025) – a homage to the B-52s – have been incorporated in a manner that could be likened to crazing in ceramics. 

There is a craftsmanship to his consistency, across the substrates of canvas, wood panel and paper. Each presents their challenges to paint. The initial digital design process, involving cropping and reconstruction, demonstrates depth and breadth in his skill kit. A viewer can feel safe in these hands. The paintings may offer a moment of repose, which could prove a valuable commodity in the present chaotic climate.

Read: Exhibition review: Gentle Protagonist: Art of Michael McWilliams, QVMAG

ArtSpace Teneriffe is a new initiative by industry luminary Jan Manton. Signalling a hybridisation of her business model, her gallery is intermittently available for artists to rent. This is the inaugural exhibition. Brisbane/Meanjin residents should refer to the Bureau of Meteorology prior to making plans to travel this week. An online catalogue for the exhibition is also available.

Karl Shoobridge: Etymologies will be exhibited until 9 March 2025 at ArtSpace Teneriffe.

Pamela See

Pamela See (Xue Mei-Ling) is a Brisbane-based artist and writer. During her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from Griffith University, she researched post-digital applications for traditional Chinese papercutting. Since 1997, she has exhibited across Europe, Asia, North America and Australia. The collections to house examples of her artwork include: the Huaxia Papercutting Museum in Changsha, the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) in Canberra, and the Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA) in Adelaide. She has also contributed to variety of publications such as: the Information, Medium and Society Journal of Publishing, M/C Journal, Art Education Australia, 716 Craft and Design, and Garland Magazine.

