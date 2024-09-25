News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Exhibition review: Accidentally Wes Anderson, Melbourne CBD

You don't have to be an Anderson fan to enjoy this exhibition, but you definitely need to admire his aesthetic.
25 Sep 2024 14:15
Madeleine Swain
a pair of vintage water skis on a boat shed door in an exhibition. 'Accidentally Wes Anderson'

Photography

‘Accidentally Wes Anderson’, installation view. Image: ArtsHub.

Share Icon

Where do you stand on the films of Wes Anderson? For this writer, it’s a hit and miss affair. For every Fantastic Mr Fox, there’s also an Asteroid City. For every Grand Budapest Hotel, there’s a Royal Tenenbaums (you can fight me on this one). Star casting and arresting performances aside, when the films are more than simply arch and mannered curios, but take deeper dives into character and narrative, they’re right up there. Otherwise… not so much.

The constant though is the look. That carefully curated, exceptionally well production designed presentation in which location and set are everything… even to the detriment of the rest of the film, it could be argued. Accidentally Wes Anderson (AWA) began as a bucket list for travellers who are captivated by the aesthetic of Anderson’s films and are regularly on the hunt for real life striking locations that look as if they could have come straight from an Anderson movie.

The filmmaker himself provided the foreword for Wally Koval’s book of the same name, which brings many of the resulting images together in one place. And now the whole thing has mushroomed, with travelling exhibitions, shops and books exploring the concept and giving a home to a global community of lovers of the Anderson imagery. You can even access a map pinpointing the locations of these Anderson-like buildings and locations from across the entire planet.

a vintage yellow lifeguard stand in an exhibition 'Accidentally Wes Anderson'
‘Accidentally Wes Anderson’, installation view. Image: ArtsHub.

The exhibition component has now reached Melbourne with a series of rooms in the city’s CBD displaying select photographs from the project against an Anderson-inspired backdrop, replete with the several appropriate objects or settings.

The exhibition isn’t large – a handful of rooms and around 200 photographs – but the studied quirkiness of the images actually becomes a little familiar after the first room or two. Think plenty of chocolate box hotel façades and block colours. To enhance the experience and make it feel a little more 3D, there is the odd artefact – a desk with a vintage orange typewriter, a pair of old waterskis attached to a boat shed door, a lifeguard station, a yellow telescope or a railroad crossing sign – and these do add to the ambience. As do the brightly coloured or papered walls housing the the framed photographs.

‘Accidentally Wes Anderson’, installation view. Image: ArtsHub.

Perhaps for locals though, it’s the Melbourne room that will resonate most strongly, offering images of the city’s very own arresting landmarks, such as Luna Park, the Docklands’ cow up a tree, the beloved Palais or the glorious Art Deco building in Clifton Hill that now, sadly, houses a fast food restaurant, though its magnificence remains undiminished. There’s something rather cheering, and not a little pride inducing, about seeing them lined up against equally evocative images from around the world.

Read: Exhibition review: The Art World Came to Us: Macquarie Galleries, Ngununggula

Oh and there’s always the photo-me booth and fairy floss cart to add to the entertainment factor if the images alone don’t suffice.

Accidentally Wes Anderson is at 1st Floor, 360 Bourke Street, Melbourne CBD, until 3 November 2024. Tickets from $21-$29.

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 25 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently Vice Chair of JOY Media.

Related News

Performing Arts Writing and Publishing News Film Digital All Arts Television Features Reviews Museums
More
Artwork by Khaled Sabsabi hang from the ceilings. There is a video still on the left.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Khaled Sabsabi, The Lock Up

A significant survey of works from the renowned Lebanese Australian artist.

Karen Leong
Participating artists of the King Island Artist Residency Program. Julie Ryder and George Kennedy are captured in an attempted field trip to whale bone beach. Two figures on a rocky beach bracing against grey and gloomy weather.
News

Opportunities and awards

Call-out for contemporary textile exhibition and mid-career leadership program, plus winner of 2024 Newcastle Poetry Prize and more!

Celina Lei
gallery view of traditional paintings. Ngununggula
Reviews

Exhibition review: The Art World Came to Us: Macquarie Galleries, Ngununggula

A look a how three women gallery directors nurtured and shaped Australian art history.

Gina Fairley
Woman with robotic machine creating cream wool sculpture. NGV commission
News

NGV unveils a three-metre lamb sculpture made from discarded wool

Dutch designer, Christien Meindertsma reveals her NGV commissioned sculpture repurposing waste wool.

Gina Fairley
A picture of around 10 different Aboriginal art paintings hanging on a gallery wall showing four gallery attendees of different ages and genders looking at them.
News

'Revealed' revelation – Aboriginal art fair enters important new partnership

After 10 successful years at Fremantle Arts Centre, WA’s most prominent exhibition and art market for emerging WA Aboriginal artists…

ArtsHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login