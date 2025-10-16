Elixir Revived review: brilliantly ocker acrobatics at Melbourne Fringe

Elixir Revived opens with a zombie moving through a sequence of inhuman acrobatics but the threat is neutralised by two camp men in PPE with guns. The world is built and the stage is set for a simple narrative of circus folk-cum-science experiments surviving a zombie apocalypse. If the sound design and acting are strong, the characterisation and circus stunts are stronger.



Elixir Revived is directed by John Walton and devised by Thomas Gorham and Callan Harris. Performed by the Head First Acrobats, the cast of three bounce off each other literally and figuratively with ease.

Elixir Revived: what do acrobats do in the apocalypse?

On stage, the three consume copious amounts of different coloured Powerade out of test tubes in a laboratory featuring an omnipotent, Hal-like lab technician. The sci-fi is lowkey and the humour takes centre stage. The clowning feels effortless. They might be in the throes of surviving the apocalypse but the Head First acrobats are having fun in the face of adversity and they don’t miss a chance to take the piss – or drink it.

Elixir Revived. Image: Jason Matz.

Elixir Revived consists of several vignettes displaying both strength and raw muscle. Boys will still be boys even while facing the end of the world and, yes, peer pressure does still exist after society collapses.

The trio are dynamic and the mise en scène is extremely minimal.There are very few costume changes and the stage rigging is seamless. The circular structure of the story is effective, with an efficient three act structure that places each individual experiment into a satisfying unified narrative. Repetition is uesed to create powerful – and very disturbing – motifs.



There are Magic Mike elements to Elixir Revived. They are queered at every opportunity and at times are also delivered with brilliantly ocker characterisation. The sexual tension never devolves to lap dances, but is expressed with knife throwing and beatboxing.

Elixir Revived. Image: Jason Matz.

The sophisticated subversion of masculinity is playful and sustained throughout the show but the sexualising of bodies within the circus context is becoming a tired trope. With some tweaking, however, Elixir Revived also has the potential to work well for all-ages audiences.

While there was also a moment of pyrotechnics, it seemed like a throwaway moment and could have been better developed in order to add depth and dimension to the show.

Real world challenges for contemporary Australian circus

A current challenge for the circus sector in so-called Australia is diversity. Unlike the fictional staged apocalypse, this is a very real reckoning that needs immediate industry-wide attention to raise standards and broader awareness of the issues the community faces.

Elixir Revived. Image: Jason Matz.

While the Elixir Revived troupe was small, acknowledging and taking steps towards rectifying this lack can only benefit work like this. Similarly, the acknowledgement of country that begins the performance deserves the same thought and care as the introductory voiceovers that deliver the request for no flash photography.

Ultimately, Elixir Revived is a dazzling and technically accomplished feat. It pairs cheeky circus artistry with skilled storytelling to deliver a vaccine for boredom that is both experimental and polished.

Elixir Revived is at the Melbourne Fringe until 18 October 2025.

This review was written as part of Circus.txt, a professional development program designed and delivered by Oozing Future to engage arts writers with contemporary circus and physical theatre practice, and increase the visibility of critical dialogue within the sector. This project was funded by Creative Australia through their Victorian Circus and Physical Theatre grant round.



