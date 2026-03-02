Sydney Fringe 2026: Australia’s fastest-growing indie arts festival wants your show!

Each September, more than 3000 emerging artists and culture creators join forces with Sydney Fringe to take over the Harbour City – bringing upwards of 450 events to more than 70 venues.

It’s the largest independent arts festival in New South Wales, and heading into 2026, Sydney Fringe has a bold vision to be celebrated as one of the world’s leading Fringe festivals. They’re well on the way to accomplishing that dream, and better yet – you can be a part of it. (And you don’t necessarily have to be a resident of Sydney or NSW.)

Artist Registrations for Sydney Fringe Festival 2026 are open now (from 2 March to 30 March) and the message to performing artists and theatremakers across the country is clear: Sydney Fringe is the opportunity to put on the show that you really want to do.

As a not-for-profit, open-access festival with growing audience numbers, increasing industry pathways and a robust artist support model, Sydney Fringe is a launchpad for artists, creative people and audiences from all walks of life.

ArtsHub caught up with Sydney Fringe’s Head of Programs, Rowan Brunt, to answer all your burning questions.

Sydney Fringe Hubs: what are they, and who are they for?

Dancefloor Conversion Therapy at Sydney Fringe. Photo: Supplied/Sydney Fringe.

At the centre of the Festival are the Fringe-managed venues, known as ‘Sydney Fringe Hubs’.

These are festival-run spaces activated throughout September. Some are existing venues used outside their standard programming; others are non-traditional spaces transformed into pop-up theatres.

Sydney Fringe provides front-of-house support and a technical package in its Hubs – including lighting, sound and production support – while the creative content remains entirely in the artist’s hands.

‘We take over and open [these spaces] to artists,’ Brunt explains. ‘Essentially, we try to hold their hands through the experience, so they have a supported space where they can come in and just do their art.’

Hubs are particularly suited to emerging and mid-career artists, or to mid-development works. Importantly, the idea doesn’t need to be fully formed at the point of registration.

‘I’ve seen some artists come in and say: “I want to do a one person play. It’s going to be a monologue. It’s going to be 60 minutes. I’ll need some lights.” And that’s probably about as much as they’ll need to tell us just so we can have that programming conversation,’ says Brunt.

Sydney Fringe runs various themed hubs, these include:

Queer Hub

Run in partnership with Qtopia Sydney, this vibrant, cross-genre hub champions queer artists, voices and stories. Now in its third year, this space centres LGBTQIA+ creatives and audiences within a dedicated, community-driven festival home.

Off-Broadway Hub

Designed for hosting bold new musical theatre works with big ambitions, this hub supports larger-scale productions and bigger casts – perfect for shows developing toward mainstage, touring or commercial futures.

Emerging Artists Sharehouse

This multi-space pop-up venue transforms Erskineville Town Hall into a creative playground for early-career and independent artists. A supported, lower-barrier entry point into the festival.

Fool’s Paradise

A dazzling destination curated by the award-winning Head First Acrobats, Fool’s Paradise spans two electric circus domes at The Entertainment Quarter – showcasing the best in circus, burlesque, cabaret, comedy and family-friendly shows.

Helping artists find the right venue

For artists unsure of where their work fits, the Sydney Fringe Programs Team provides one-on-one guidance. Alongside Hubs, Sydney Fringe partners with a wide network of independent satellite venues – from black box theatres to pubs and site-specific locations.

‘The hardest part in any city is just having the knowledge of what is available and what is there,’ Brunt says. ‘Artists can sometimes be really challenged to actually ask for what they need, so we try to glean and pull that out of them.’

The team also has honest conversations about scale and sustainability.

‘We try to have really honest conversations about what is going to be the right choice,’ Brunt explains.

Supporting artists beyond the stage

Sydney Fringe has significantly expanded its sector development initiatives, offering eight to ten masterclasses each year covering essential skills like budgeting, producing, marketing and more.

‘No one teaches you how to be a producer, no one teaches you how to handle money, because you’re focused on being the artist,’ Brunt says. ‘We’re really interested in that sector education piece.’

The Festival’s growth is evident not only in rising show and audience numbers, but in the trajectories of its artists.

‘We’re seeing growth in the quality of the work as well, not just growth in regards to more people through the doors,’ Brunt says, pointing to artists who have transferred to venues such as KXT on Broadway, the Old Fitz Theatre, and Melbourne’s legendary incubator, fortyfivedownstairs.

Rowan’s advice for applying to Sydney Fringe

Registrations are open throughout March, and Brunt’s advice is simple: understand your why.

Ideas can be ‘very budding’ at the application stage, he emphasises. Artists don’t need a finished script, cast or full production plan – just enough detail to begin a programming discussion.

‘Spend some time on understanding your why. I know that’s very fluffy of me, but I think understanding your goal before heading into Sydney Fringe is a great thing,’ says Brunt.

‘Maybe [your goal] is just getting some people in front of the piece, or testing it out in a new way, getting two reviewers in to see the work, or to get some more professional photos. It’s something we try to glean out of people in those early conversations, but it’s a good question to ask yourself.’

Sydney Fringe is not just another festival – it’s an opportunity to develop work, build skills and find your audience with one of Australia’s fastest growing fringe events.

Artist Registrations for Sydney Fringe 2026 are open now, and close Monday 30 March. Find out more and apply at sydneyfringe.com.

