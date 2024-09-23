News

Dance reviews: Twofold, Rosyln Packer Theatre

Sydney Dance Company’s latest offering is a double act: Rafael Bonachela’s 'Impermanence' – which debuted in 2021 – and a new work by Melanie Lane, 'Love Lock.'
23 Sep 2024 11:14
Peter Hackney
Six dancers are in various bodily formations. The light behind them is a light blue. Twofold.

Performers in Sydney Dance Theatre’s ‘Impermanence’. Photo: Petro Greig.

Impermanence
***1/2

Upon its debut in 2021, Rafael Bonachela’s Impermanence was roundly praised as one of the most significant new Australian dance works in years. You can see why. This is a big, ambitious work set to captivating music. 

Initially inspired by the burning of Notre Dame in April 2019, Bonachela was further influenced by the Black Summer bushfires that razed large swathes of eastern Australia in 2019-20. 

The notion of impermanence is clearly evident in this show’s DNA, with the dancers forming, parting and re-forming in seemingly endless configurations throughout the show. Nothing stays the same for more than a moment. 

Musically, it’s wonderful. Bryce Dessner has fashioned a poignant, beautiful soundtrack for the dancers. The flickering aspects of Damien Cooper’s lighting add to the sense of impermanence, reinforcing the theme. 

The Australian String Quartet (ASQ) was fantastic on opening night, richly deserving the rapturous reception they received at the end. After the first few shows, they’ll be replaced by the emerging Partridge String Quartet. If the buzz around the latter is any indication, they should live up to the high bar set by the ASQ. 

While Impermanence is a powerful and significant work, it would benefit from some distillation. In its latter stages, it does tend to drag on and repeat itself. 

The inclusion of Anohni’s Another World towards the end also threatens to tip the production into overkill. 

But, overall, this is an affecting work, performed by dancers at the height of their powers, inspiring powerful emotions and a strong sense of the ephemeral.

Love Lock 
*****

Sometimes a concert dance comes along that stuns, inspires and provokes. Love Lock, by Australian-Indonesian choreographer and performer Melanie Lane, is a good example. 

Billed as a ‘reimagined folk-dance of the future’, it’s a work that juxtaposes diverse concepts and cultures, echoing Lane’s own background. 

Love Lock is a stunning exposition of colour, movement and music. With avant-garde costumes by renowned designer Akira Isogawa, an urgent and exciting score by British electronic musician Christopher Stephen Clark (who performs under the mononym Clark) and Lane’s tribal, compelling choreography, this is one wild ride. 

It feels like a real-life manifestation of an extended music video – from the height of the music video era, not the cheap, scaled back videos of today. 

At the same time, while the imperial phase of the music video has passed, Love Lock feels exceedingly contemporary. In fact, it feels like a glimpse into the future. You just can’t look away. 

An unusual aspect of this performance is that the dancers add their own vocalisations to the show, bolstering the soundtrack devised by Clark. This could be naff – even a bit embarrassing – but it works perfectly here. 

Read: Theatre review: Golden Blood, Wharf Theatre

Inspired by pop love songs, there’s a lot to love about Love Lock. It only goes for a touch over 20 minutes – but even on its own, if presented without Impermanence, it would be worth the price of the ticket. 

Twofold by Sydney Dance Company
Roslyn Packer Theatre
Artistic Director: Rafael Bonachela

Impermanence
Choreographer: Rafael Bonachela
Composer: Bryce Dessner
Music co-commissioner: Australian String Quartet
Music performers: Australian String Quartet, Partridge String Quartet
Music feature: Another World by Anohni

Lighting design: Damien Cooper
Stage design: David Fleischer
Costume design: Aleisa Jelbart

Love Lock
Choreographer: Melanie Lane
Composer: Clark
Lighting and set designer: Damien Cooper
Costume designer: Akira Isogawa

Tickets: $45-$105

Twofold will be performed until 28 September 2024.

Peter Hackney

Peter Hackney is an Australian-Montenegrin writer and editor who lives on Dharug and Gundungurra land in Western Sydney - home to one of Australia’s most diverse and dynamic arts scenes. He has a penchant for Australian theatre but is a lover of the arts in all its forms. A keen ‘Indonesianist’, Peter is a frequent traveller to our northern neighbour and an advanced student of Bahasa Indonesia. Muck Rack: https://muckrack.com/peterhackney https://x.com/phackneywriter

