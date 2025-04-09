News

Comedy review: Ting Lim: What I Really Think, QT, MICF 2025

Cheerful comedy from a stand-up on the rise.
9 Apr 2025 11:47
Madeleine Swain

Ting Lim. Image: Supplied.

Personable and engaging, Ting Lim has been on the up of late, with appearances in season 2 of the wonderful Fisk and shows likeHave You Been Paying Attention? and Thank God You’re Here. The Singaporean stand-up comedian is now based in Brisbane and is one of those performers who genuinely seems to appreciate the audience, warmly voicing her gratitude for our attendance. This also means that at a Lim show you’re completely safe to sit in the front row – which is especially fortunate in a venue like QT, where the front seats are practically on the stage.

Her material is observational comedy drawing on her own experiences with family and friends, and also from the wide variety of human behaviours she witnesses around her. She’s relaxed on stage, so the audience is able to unwind too.

The laughter is a little more sporadic than you may expect, but this may have a lot to do with the fact that it’s a new show, this reviewer attended the first one of the run, and Lim needs a few runs to get a feel for the necessary rhythm. At the moment the segues between the stories could do with some smoothing and the material itself a little bit of honing and fine-tuning.

Read: Comedy review: Will Gibb: Why Am I Like This?, Melbourne Town Hall, MICF 2025

With a stand-up as likeable and practised as Lim, though, we can expect that will all happen organically during the run.

Tickets: $25.50-$35.50

Ting Lim: What I Really Think will be performed at QT Melbourne, 133 Russell Street until 13 April 2025 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2025).

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 30 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently President of JOY Media and Chair of the Board.

