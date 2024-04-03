News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Comedy review: Mel & Sam: The Platonic Human Centipede, The Toff in Town, MICF

Queer besties' new musical comedy is smart and ridiculous.
3 Apr 2024
Kate Mulqueen

Performing Arts

Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Truly, Melbourne-based comedians Mel & Sam are the Gen Z voice of musical comedy in Australia, rewriting the genre one harmonised, ridiculous, rapid-fire, smart-lyric stanza at a time. With a swathe of awards and nominations under their belt, they’re peddling their brand new cabaret show this Melbourne International Comedy Festival, with an up-late time of 9.45pm.

After seeing their show High Pony in the last Melbourne Fringe Festival, this new production follows a similar formula of songs that riff on queer, internet, pop culture and musical theatre themes, with comedic skits interspersed – like Santa Claus and his wife Carol Claus at therapy, trying to reconcile each other’s love languages (he’s a words-of-affirmation guy).

The highlight for me was their musical theatre medley based on their shared desire to ‘F**k the one straight musical theatre boy’ – the Hamilton section was pure genius. I also enjoyed their attempt to appeal to Boomers by taking on feedback to slow down their hundred-mile-a-minute pace (they really didn’t) and having their dads audio introduce each song. Lol.

Mel & Sam are the real deal, and it’s their duo-chemistry – born of best friendom/codependency, whatever that magic formula is – that is the inspiration for the show’s title and their opening number, where they sing about how they would like to, you know, go full human centipede on each other. But in ‘not in a “yum” way, in an “I love you” way’.  

For fans and newcomers to Mel & Sam, this new show will not disappoint. Anyone above about 35 though, be warned – you may need someone wired into the zeitgeist to interpret some of the references. I am certain I missed at least 20% of them.

Read: Comedy review: Rachel Rayner, Science Explainer: Atomically Correct, Double Tree by Hilton, MICF

I’d love to see what madness these two create when they move beyond the skit. Can someone cut them a cheque to write a full-scale musical, please? Thanks.

Tickets: $25-$25

Mel & Sam: The Platonic Human Centipede will be performing at The Toff in Town until 14 April 2024 as part of the MICF.

Kate Mulqueen

Kate Mulqueen is an actor, writer, musician and theatre-maker based in Naarm (Melbourne). Instagram: @picklingspirits Facebook: @katemulq Twitter: @katemulqueen

Related News

Visual Arts Reviews Writing and Publishing News Film Digital Television Theatre All Arts Features
More
Two actors on a dark stage. One wears a singlet and carries a torch, the other is on their knees and has a turtle costume on their back.
News

Literature as theatre – attracting young audiences

From April to December, Canberra Theatre Centre is presenting shows for children, with literature as the 2024 overarching theme.

Clara Copland
Four female and non-binary people stand in a group facing the camera, one is sitting at the front wearing light blue, the others are standing behind her. All five wear a T shirt with breasts and crosses for nipples drawn on in texta.
Reviews

Comedy review: Breast of the Fest, Trades Hall, MICF

A showcase of emerging female and non-binary performers.

Dorcas Maphakela
A white woman with short blonde hair poses dramatically before a gold lame screen. Her hands are behind her head, her face is turned to the right, and she is singing or screaming with joy. She wears a white shirt under a black suit, and her midriff and a hint of her black bra are visible.
Features

Community, celebration and stars: Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2024

Artistic Director Virgina Gay describes the tone of her inaugural Adelaide Cabaret Festival and enthuses about some of the program…

Richard Watts
Reviews

Comedy review: Rachel Rayner, Science Explainer: Atomically Correct, Double Tree by Hilton, MICF

If you want to learn some science and enjoy some language-based laughs at the same time, this is the show…

Kim Hitchcock
First Nations woman in red dress standing in gallery space with Torres Strait Island art. Gail Mabo.
Q&A

In conversation: Gail Mabo on curating and legacy

Dancer cum choreographer cum artist, Gail Mabo turns her hand to curating as a way to share culture.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login