Comedy review: Jack Docherty: David Bowie & Me: Parallel Lives, The Westin, MICF 2025

A blend of humour and heartfelt storytelling that reflects on a lifelong admiration for David Bowie.
1 Apr 2025 10:18
Dorcas Maphakela
A black and white photo of two men, the comedian Jack Docherty and David Bowie.

Jack Docherty and David Bowie. Photo: Supplied.

In Jack Docherty: David Bowie & Me: Parallel Lives, the performer showcases his talent as a master storyteller, effortlessly blending humour with nostalgia. 

What unfolds is an hour of meticulously arranged coming-of-age narrative, intricately woven with the genius of Bowie’s artistry and reflecting Docherty’s own journey to adulthood.

Docherty, a BAFTA-winning Scottish comedian, actor and writer known for his work on British television, uses his comedic flair to not only highlight the parallels between his life and Bowie’s influence, but also tackles deeper themes, such as identity formation, friendships and the challenges of transition.

Targeted at an audience aged 15 and over, the show attracts a crowd that appreciates its nostalgic references and candid humour, which often includes provocative language that reflects the era it depicts.

Set against a backdrop of pivotal historical moments and a montage of Bowie’s life, Docherty’s show is more than just anecdotes; he intertwines tales, including his quest to fit into the suit he wore during his 1997 interview with Bowie on The Jack Docherty Show.

Packed with wit and laugh-out-loud moments, this performance will delight audiences – particularly Bowie fans.

Jack Docherty: David Bowie & Me: Parallel Lives will be performed at The Westin until 6 April 2025 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2025).

Dorcas Maphakela

Dorcas Maphakela is a multidisciplinary creative combining writing, visual arts and holistic well-being advocacy in her practice. She is a South African-born Mopedi woman who relocated to Australia by choice in 2007 and became a citizen in 2012. She studied Fine Arts at the University of Johannesburg and holds a Master of Arts in Writing from Swinburne University of Technology. Dorcas is also a TV presenter, public speaker and founder and producer of the Antenna Award-winning OZ AFRICAN TV (OATV). Her work was acknowledged with a Media Award from the Victorian Multicultural Commission for “outstanding reporting on issues of importance to diverse communities and reporting which contributes to Victoria’s cross-cultural understanding” (VMC).

