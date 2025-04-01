Comedy review: Jack Docherty: David Bowie & Me: Parallel Lives, The Westin, MICF 2025

In Jack Docherty: David Bowie & Me: Parallel Lives, the performer showcases his talent as a master storyteller, effortlessly blending humour with nostalgia.

What unfolds is an hour of meticulously arranged coming-of-age narrative, intricately woven with the genius of Bowie’s artistry and reflecting Docherty’s own journey to adulthood.

Docherty, a BAFTA-winning Scottish comedian, actor and writer known for his work on British television, uses his comedic flair to not only highlight the parallels between his life and Bowie’s influence, but also tackles deeper themes, such as identity formation, friendships and the challenges of transition.

Targeted at an audience aged 15 and over, the show attracts a crowd that appreciates its nostalgic references and candid humour, which often includes provocative language that reflects the era it depicts.

Set against a backdrop of pivotal historical moments and a montage of Bowie’s life, Docherty’s show is more than just anecdotes; he intertwines tales, including his quest to fit into the suit he wore during his 1997 interview with Bowie on The Jack Docherty Show.

Packed with wit and laugh-out-loud moments, this performance will delight audiences – particularly Bowie fans.

Jack Docherty: David Bowie & Me: Parallel Lives will be performed at The Westin until 6 April 2025 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2025).