News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Comedy review: Accordion Ryan’s Pop Bangers, Speakeasy Theatre, MICF 2025

One man and his instrument playing a range of popular tunes.
31 Mar 2025 14:59
Thuy On
A man with glasses and curly brown hair wearing a blue shirt with his arms in the air. He is carrying an accordion.

Comedy

Ryan Simpson. Photo: Orf.

Share Icon

One of the good things about this year’s Melbourne International Comedy Festival is that its many tentacles reach far and wide and so audiences are encouraged to visit a venue not frequented before (out of 133!) and also to check out a random, wildcard act never before encountered. It was with such directives in mind that this writer made her way to Speakeasy Theatre, not far from the Melbourne Aquarium, to see Accordion Ryan’s Pop Bangers. The venue is cosy, cabaret-style, with a chaise longue in the corner and moody lighting.

The title is self-explanatory. Energetic, US-born Ryan Simpson is here with his curly brown hair all sweaty and bouncing as he thumps across the no-frills, tiny stage that has nothing else on it except for two small smoke machines. Before the show begins, he hands out four water spray bottles to random audience members and asks us to spray him (and each other) if things become a bit too hot.

Such instructions make good sense when, mid-show, he starts to sing a rousing rendition of Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’ and holds up the appropriate prop as well as his instrument.

It’s always appreciated when visiting comics make an effort to learn the local culture. The highlight of the show is Simpson’s medley of Aussie bangers. Have you lived if you’ve never heard AC/DC’s ‘Shook Me All Night Long’ via the stirring strains of the accordion? It can take a beat or two before songs from the likes of Daryl Braithwaite, Kylie and John Farnham become recognisable.

Read: Comedy review: Gillian Cosgriff, Fresh New Worries, The Show Room, MICF 2025

Simpson does sing some of his own songs (a couple are pretty raunchy), but mostly this is an entertaining, audience-participation, singalong-required tribute to famous pop numbers from a range of musicians including Tina Turner, Miley Cyrus, Cher and Britney Spears, with a bit of banter in between.

Tickets: $23-$28

Accordion Ryan’s Pop Bangers will be performed at the Speakeasy Theatre until 6 April 2025 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2025).

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. She has three collections of poetry published by the University of Western Australian Press (UWAP): Turbulence (2020), Decadence (2022) and Essence (2025). Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Features

How podcasts help comedians find their niche

These days, it can feel like every comedian alive has a podcast and the boom shows no signs of slowing…

Daniel Herborn
Against a yellow background, a woman dressed as a man dressed in a cowboy costume has one of his legs in the air, mid kick.
Reviews

Comedy reviews: Lil Wenker: Bangtail and Steve Porters, How To Flirt: The TED XXX Talk, MICF 2025

Two drag king shows that reflect the true absurdity of the world right now.

Jessi Ryan
A man, Andrew Hamilton, in a green top. He is smiling and holding a microphone.
Reviews

Comedy review: Jokes About the Time I Went To Prison, Toff in the Town, MICF 2025

'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas' meets 'Shawshank Redemption?'

Tiffany Barton
A Caucasian woman in a grey waistcoat and matching trousers holds a microphone and has her hand in a box on a plinth that is labelled WORRIES. Gillian Cosgriff.
Reviews

Comedy review: Gillian Cosgriff, Fresh New Worries, The Show Room, MICF 2025

A lesson in finely crafted comedy, Cosgriff's latest show is simply superb.

Madeleine Swain
Two young women with curly brown hair and holding their glasses askew.
Reviews

Comedy review: Mad C*nts, Meyers Lane, MICF 2025

Satirising the frenetic nature of young, intense 'bestie' friendships, seen through the windows of communication devices. 

Beth Child
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login