Comedy review: Accordion Ryan’s Pop Bangers, Speakeasy Theatre, MICF 2025

One of the good things about this year’s Melbourne International Comedy Festival is that its many tentacles reach far and wide and so audiences are encouraged to visit a venue not frequented before (out of 133!) and also to check out a random, wildcard act never before encountered. It was with such directives in mind that this writer made her way to Speakeasy Theatre, not far from the Melbourne Aquarium, to see Accordion Ryan’s Pop Bangers. The venue is cosy, cabaret-style, with a chaise longue in the corner and moody lighting.

The title is self-explanatory. Energetic, US-born Ryan Simpson is here with his curly brown hair all sweaty and bouncing as he thumps across the no-frills, tiny stage that has nothing else on it except for two small smoke machines. Before the show begins, he hands out four water spray bottles to random audience members and asks us to spray him (and each other) if things become a bit too hot.

Such instructions make good sense when, mid-show, he starts to sing a rousing rendition of Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’ and holds up the appropriate prop as well as his instrument.

It’s always appreciated when visiting comics make an effort to learn the local culture. The highlight of the show is Simpson’s medley of Aussie bangers. Have you lived if you’ve never heard AC/DC’s ‘Shook Me All Night Long’ via the stirring strains of the accordion? It can take a beat or two before songs from the likes of Daryl Braithwaite, Kylie and John Farnham become recognisable.

Simpson does sing some of his own songs (a couple are pretty raunchy), but mostly this is an entertaining, audience-participation, singalong-required tribute to famous pop numbers from a range of musicians including Tina Turner, Miley Cyrus, Cher and Britney Spears, with a bit of banter in between.

Tickets: $23-$28

Accordion Ryan’s Pop Bangers will be performed at the Speakeasy Theatre until 6 April 2025 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2025).