Comedy review: Han Arbuthnott: They/Hehe, Storyville, MICF 2025

Not short of dad jokes, Han Arbuthnott is one of a few trans comics in this year's MICF program.
10 Apr 2025 12:32
Jessi Ryan
Han Arbuthnott. Photo: Supplied.

Han Arbuthnott is another trans masc comic whose star is just on the rise. In They/Hehe Arbuthnott waxes lyrical about their experience, some deeply problematic family ancestry, and how life may have been different had they been called Ryan…

This reviewer first came across Arbuthnott during Melbourne Fringe Festival a couple of years ago and was blown away by their debut stand-up show. They/Hehe also does not disappoint. 

Dripping with wit and not short of dad jokes – unlike every other show so far seen this festival – this show is stripped back to where it’s just the performer and a microphone. This pared back set displays a certain level of confidence and je ne sais quoi not yet been witnessed in MICF 2025.

What makes They/Hehe truly special is that it breaks down doors and makes what is a highly personal story relatable for all. It retells a contemporary story in the most traditional sense of stand-up and is also peppered with some great moments of physical comedy.

Read: Funny Tonne – part one, MICF 2025

Arbuthnott is an exciting comic and one to watch. They/Hehe is one of only a handful of shows at MICF 2025 that explores the trans experience. In this era, it’s a vital inclusion and this show is engaging and thoughtful. 

Tickets: $18-$28

Han Arbuthnott: They/HeHe will be performed at Storyville until 20 April as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2025).

Jessi Ryan

Jessi Ryan (they/them) has been creating performance and exhibitions for the past 20 years, both locally, nationally and abroad- in this time collaborating with a huge number of artists from a broad cross section of cultural backgrounds. As a journalist they have written for and been published by some of Australia’s leading arts and news editorial across the last 10 years-and was recognised as a finalist for Globe Community Media Award in 2021. Ryan has also taken photos for a number of print and online publications.

