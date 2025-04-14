News

Comedy review: Carmelo Costa: Homecoming, Coopers Inn 2, MICF 2025

What's it like to move back to your parents' place when you're in your 30s?
14 Apr 2025 13:31
Kim Hitchcock
Carmelo Costa likes to make impulsive decisions that often lead to hilariously awkward situations. These form the basis for an hour of sharply delivered comedy in Homecoming. A combination of financially unsound life choices and bad luck have led Costa to move back in with his parents while in his mid-30s. The show divides itself into stories about rental life north of the river and contrasts them with living with his parents out in Bentleigh – much further away. 

Costa is a natural storyteller and he is just as adept at telling us about a shopping trip to JB Hi-Fi as he is detailing the horrifying intimate details of misadventures on Grindr. The stories are delivered with a nicely paced build-up with some killer punchlines. His material deals a lot with sex and can be risqué at times.

Costa is able to poke fun at his parents while also painting an endearing picture of the benefits of moving back home. The only letdown is the ending that doesn’t hit as hard as the rest of the show.

Homecoming is an excellent night for anyone who appreciates clever writing and mature content. It may be too much for some, but if you like sardonic humour and well-crafted jokes about sex and life, then Costa is a talent to check out. 

Tickets: $24-28

Carmelo Costa: Homecoming will be performed at Coopers Inn 2 until 20 April 2025 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Kim Hitchcock

Kim Hitchcock is a freelance writer based in Melbourne who has an interest in all art forms and enjoys exploring them locally and abroad. He has completed a Master of Art Curatorship at the University of Melbourne and can be reached at kimhuyphanhitchcock@gmail.com

