Comedy Review: Elf Lyons, Raven, The Greek, MICF 2024

When a strange clown welcomes you into their ‘scary show’, there are a few ways the night can go. But there’s no way to be prepared for the specific genre of unhinged brilliance that is Elf Lyons’ Raven. This is the kind of evening that bonds a room together in initial trepidation, subsequent awe and ultimate delight.

Born from a deep love of Stephen King, horror films and general terror, Raven succeeds at being equally hilarious and chilling. If you are a fan of all things that go bump in the night, this is absolutely the show for you. And if you’re not a fan of the dark and strange, go anyway and possibly discover a love you didn’t know you had.

It’s a madcap anthological romp in multiple acts featuring whip-smart storytelling, dance, mime and an expert display of bouffon – a performance style based around mockery, in which Elf trained at the prestigious École Philippe Gaulier school in France.

Raven is as challenging as it is thrilling. But even in the moments that may isolate you, you can still appreciate that each moment has been forged and thoughtfully crafted into a brilliant piece of work

It’s cathartic, it’s weird and it’s a joy to behold.

Tickets: $25-$30

The final three performances of Elf Lyons: Raven are at The Greek, Level 2 at 6.45pm on 19 and 20 April 2024 and 5.45pm on 21 April as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2024).