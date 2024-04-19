News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Comedy Review: Elf Lyons, Raven, The Greek, MICF 2024

Equal parts chilling and thrilling, this show has it all.
19 Apr 2024
Amy Loughlin

Comedy

Share Icon

When a strange clown welcomes you into their ‘scary show’, there are a few ways the night can go. But there’s no way to be prepared for the specific genre of unhinged brilliance that is Elf Lyons’ Raven. This is the kind of evening that bonds a room together in initial trepidation, subsequent awe and ultimate delight.

Born from a deep love of Stephen King, horror films and general terror, Raven succeeds at being equally hilarious and chilling. If you are a fan of all things that go bump in the night, this is absolutely the show for you. And if you’re not a fan of the dark and strange, go anyway and possibly discover a love you didn’t know you had. 

It’s a madcap anthological romp in multiple acts featuring whip-smart storytelling, dance, mime and an expert display of bouffon – a performance style based around mockery, in which Elf trained at the prestigious École Philippe Gaulier school in France.

Read: Comedy Review: Sweeney Preston and Ethan Cavanagh In Pour Taste: A Comedy Wine Tasting Experience, ReWine, MICF 2024

Raven is as challenging as it is thrilling. But even in the moments that may isolate you, you can still appreciate that each moment has been forged and thoughtfully crafted into a brilliant piece of work

It’s cathartic, it’s weird and it’s a joy to behold.

Tickets: $25-$30

The final three performances of Elf Lyons: Raven are at The Greek, Level 2 at 6.45pm on 19 and 20 April 2024 and 5.45pm on 21 April as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2024).

Related News

Performing Arts Reviews Theatre Features Music Dance Cabaret Circus News Visual Arts
More
A young white man wears a white vest and a red Tudor hat with a long feature. He has his hands steepled in front of his face pensively.
Reviews

Comedy review: Adrian Bliss: Inside Everyone, Malthouse Theatre, MICF 2024

A TikTok sensation makes it to the stage, with hilarious results.

Kate Mulqueen
A woman of south-east Asian appearance wears a black scoop neck top and smiles at the camera with one hand behind her head. Sashi Perera.
Reviews

Comedy review: Sashi Perera: Boundaries, Trades Hall, 2024

A rising star who explores the messiness and blurriness of life.

Monique Nair
Against a green leafy wallpaper backdrop a white man with blond hair and a green jacket grimaces at the camera and has a spooky skeleton hand on his shoulder.
Reviews

Comedy review: Andy Balloch, Killing Time, The Motley Bauhaus, MICF 2024

The clock is ticking, but you can still catch this show if you hurry...

Amy Loughlin
Image is a pink/red background with a tonne weight on it, bearing the inscription Funny Tonne
Features

Funny Tonne – part four, MICF 2024

The fourth and final batch of top reviews from the Funny Tonne, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival's fledgling reviewers for…

ArtsHub
Two young white men in black pants, white shirts and black bowties, stand in front of large liquor barrels, brandishing glasses of red wine and looking off camera to the right. In Pour Taste: A Comedy Wine Tasting Experience. Sweeney Preston and Ethan Cavanagh.
Reviews

Comedy Review: Sweeney Preston and Ethan Cavanagh In Pour Taste: A Comedy Wine Tasting Experience, ReWine, MICF 2024

Booze and belly laughs, tipples and titters, goon bags and guffaws...

Madeleine Swain
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login