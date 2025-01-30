Comedy review: 1 & a 1/2 Weddings & a Funeral, FRINGE WORLD

After having my socks knocked off by Andrew Hamilton’s show Jokes About The Time I Went to Prison, he invited me to attend his girlfriend, Nikki Justice’s show 1 & a 1/2 Weddings & a Funeral. A two-time state finalist in the RAW Comedy awards at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, she does not disappoint.

Justice is an ex-stripper from Rockingham. Hamilton, is an ex-con/drug dealer from Sydney’s affluent North Shore. Together they’re the Brangelina (when they were still a couple) of Australian comedy, taking audiences by storm with their refreshing honesty, irreverent humour and outrageous stories about their chequered pasts. These two rising stars are both eminently likeable, sexy as hell and offer a unique perspective into the underbelly of Australia.

For 1 & a 1/2 Weddings & a Funeral, Justice, covered in tattoos, is dressed in a wedding veil, white corset, black funeral pants and red stripper heels. She immediately wins over the audience, charming us with her self-deprecating jokes about her chaotic life and unconventional upbringing.

Shei jokes that she’s trying to change her ways and wean herself off her addiction to bad boys. “I’m visually impaired,” she says, “I can’t see red flags.” With glorious sex positivity and refreshing honesty, Justice talks about her love of sex and orgasms, but also her inability to be discerning in her choice of sexual partners.

We learn that Justice’s mum was also a sex worker and her dad a drug dealer. “Mum and I are just like a tree – we both have a lot of roots.” However, she doesn’t allow us to pigeonhole her parents, telling us her dad was religious and made her go to church every Sunday. Her folks also worked really hard to put her through private school and give her a good education, she says – miming her mother performing fellatio.

The show’s warts and all honesty and irreverent humour may not be for everyone, but for broadminded audiences who like their comedy rough and ready, it’s a hilarious insight into a very unconventional family. It’s also a testimony to the healing power of comedy.

Both Justice and Hamilton have used humour to cope with the difficult hand life has dealt them. Their remarkable comic gifts and newfound success as rising stars on the comedy circuit is also offering them both a chance to reinvent themselves and find healing, purpose and strength in their new roles as comedians. Hamilton is now clean and says he’s the happiest he’s ever been. Justice appears to be confident, beautifully comfortable in her own skin and happy with who she is.

Ultimately, 1 & a 1/2 Weddings & a Funeral is more than just a stand-up show; it’s a raw and hilarious exploration of life, love, family … and turning your proverbial lemons into lemonade. Justice invites you to suspend your judgements and preconceptions, laugh with her, fall in love with her and, ultimately, celebrate the resilience of the human spirit.

If you’re looking for a comedy experience that will leave you feeling entertained, moved and perhaps a little bit wiser, then look no further. This show is a must-see.

1 and a ½ Weddings and a Funeral will be performed until 8 February at The Wembley Hotel and The Basement at the Stables as part of FRINGE WORLD.

Tickets: $25