News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: Three Days in June, Anne Tyler

Fans of Anne Tyler will love this inoffensive but ultimately forgettable book.
11 Feb 2025 9:00
David Burton
Two panels. On the left is of author Anne Tyler. She is smiling and has her grey hair tied up. On the right is the cover of her book, 'Three Days in June.'. It has an illustration of champagne glasses on a table, with a plate and a vase of flowers.

Writing and Publishing

Anne Tyler, Photo: Diana Walker.

Share Icon

Beloved and prolific writer Anne Tyler returns with Three Days in June, a breezy family comedy. Easily digestible in a single sitting, the novel follows the misadventures of a mother-of-the-bride in the days directly before and after a fraught wedding.

Gail Baines is having a difficult time. She has just lost her job and is thrust into a weekend with her ex-husband as their daughter’s wedding draws closer. Gail’s social ineptitude renders her a lovable underdog protagonist as she wrestles with love, family and the true meaning of a ‘happy ending’.

Fans of Tyler will love this book. It carries all of the warmth and wry sense of humour that readers have come to expect, particularly from her later work. Like most of her fiction, the reader is presented with a multigenerational dysfunctional family. But, unlike 2020’s A Spool of Blue Thread or her earlier novels, much of the nuance is gone in Three Days In June, with characters artificially staged for situational comedy. 

The novel has gentle, cynical humour, but the wedding setting means the comedy plays out with the clichéd tropes of a sitcom season finale. There’s a revelation of adultery, the expected awkwardness of separated family members reunited, and mishaps with hair and gowns. It’s achingly predictable. 

It makes Three Days in June inoffensive but forgettable. Tyler is most interested in writing a farce, which she does with perfect competence, but she gives nothing new to the genre.

The staged nature of the dialogue is obvious enough that the manuscript may have started as a screenplay or theatre script. Characters speak asides aloud, under their breath, in every second scene – for no one else’s benefit except an invisible audience (the gift of the novel being, of course, that the reader can go inside the character’s thoughts).

Such traits give the dialogue a feeling of artifice, as Tyler prioritises a comic rhythm. Unfortunately, none of the comic beats are surprising enough to trigger the true belly laughs that are Tyler’s aim. 

Read: Book review: Memorial Days, Geraldine Brooks

Easy and gentle, Three Days in June is not Tyler’s finest book. At the age of 83, it’s also her 25th effort so she has more than earned her right to compose a light and breezy novel, having influenced so many other authors for decades. 

Three Days in June, Anne Tyler
Publisher: Chatto & Windus (Penguin Random House)
ISBN: 9781784745752
Format: Hardback
Pages: 176hb
Publication: 11 February 2025
RRP: $32.99

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Career Advice

So you want my arts job: Librettist

If you possess humility, audacity, originality and passion, becoming a librettist may suit you, says playwright, director, dramaturg and librettist…

Richard Watts
A photograph by Ian Wood capturing a badger in an urban setting, illuminated by the street lamp, looking at a graffiti badger holding pistols on the wall.
News

Opportunities and awards

Fringe commissions, literary travel fund, plus CAT Studio Residents announced, plus finalists of Siliceous Award for Ceramic Excellence.

Celina Lei
A book cover for Hannah Kent's Devotion, with blurb endorsements from two other writers.
Features

Book endorsements: yay or nay?

The giving and receiving of literary endorsements is a tricky practice. How does the Australian book community feel about them?

Thuy On
Woman with brown hair holding up phone with picture of eyes. Arts news.
News

Arts news watch: this week's trending topics

We report it – you read it. Keep you eye on this week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
Jackson Ryan, on the top. He has a beard and brown hair. Carl Smith on the bottom. He has brown hair and glasses. Their book is on the right, 'The Best Australian Science Writing 2024'. It has a pale blue backgroudn.
Reviews

Book review: The Best Australian Science Writing 2024, Jackson Ryan and Carl Smith (editors)

Now in its 14th iterative, the anthology continues to bring forth a new array of science writing.

Ella Pilson
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login