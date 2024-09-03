Book review: The Wedding Forecast, Nina Kenwood

Nina Kenwood’s latest novel, The Wedding Forecast, explores life in all its forms through family, friendship and love. It shows that everyone has regrets, dreams and things that they wish they had done in life, and realistically illustrates the curveballs that can throw lives off course. The delightful messiness of love, life and friendship makes this novel a powerful story about finding yourself and discovering what brings you joy.

A wedding is meant to be happy, romantic and fun – for the bride and groom, and the guests. However, when Anna’s best friend Hayley gets married, Anna knows things won’t go smoothly. Her ex-boyfriend of eight years, Joel, will be there as best man, while she’s maid of honour. And then there are the mums – Hayley’s mother, stepmother and Anna’s mother – who all have opinions on everything in their daughters’ lives. Anna tends to wedding preparations pretending to be OK – despite Joel’s new partner and the sleeping arrangements. Until Joel’s big announcement that changes everything…

Anna’s need for distraction presents itself in two forms: Patrick, the wedding photographer, who everyone claims is perfect for her. And actor Mac, who is there for the wedding. But things just get more complicated, especially when Anna’s novel becomes a topic of conversation at and beyond the wedding. This sets up a fun romantic comedy that explores destiny, the past, friendship and the moments in life that make people take stock and reconsider the path they’re taking.

Nina Kenwood’s first adult novel The Wedding Forecast is set between Melbourne and New York over the span of a year. Anna lives her life as she thinks people expect her to. Adjusting to another person’s way of doing things, making sure her parents don’t worry, working in a job that she is good at, but doesn’t like. At 30, she thinks she should have it all together as many people do, but as the novel unfolds, she realises she’s probably just ticking off boxes. Mac’s presence is the impetus for change in Anna’s life and to prompt her to stand up for herself.

Anna represents a generation of women who have grown up with mixed messages about following your dreams, but toning them down to fit in. These women have spent years doing what others expect or being available for other people. Or, like Anna, having lives so intertwined with parents and friends that it sometimes feels as if she hasn’t had a chance to forge her own identity.

It’s a book about celebrating friendship and how friends can contribute to our identities. Kenwood also explores the role of creativity in Anna’s life through a series of made-up and real-world popular culture references that help inform her life view, as well as let the reader know what kind of person she is. This novel is as much about identity and finding out who you are as it is about falling in love.

Friends can be the most important and the most constant relationships in our lives. Seeing Hayley and Anna’s relationship given just as much page time as the romance makes this romcom fascinating and exciting. It plays on the unknowns in life and the obstacles people put in place to avoid getting hurt. The characters are allowed to be a bit messy and chaotic; after all, humans and life are messy and chaotic and literature should reflect this.

The Wedding Forecast, Nina Kenwood

Publisher: Text Publishing

ISBN: 9781922790842

Format: Paperback

Pages: 368pp

Release date: 3 September 2024

RRP: $34.99