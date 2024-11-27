News

Book review: The Mother Must Die, Koraly Dimitriadis

A collection of short stories tracking intergenerational families, motherhood and the migrant experience.
27 Nov 2024 10:45
Sarah Halfpenny
Two panels: on the left a woman with medium length dark hair resting her chin on her hand. On the right is a dark book cover with a illustration showing a woman seated on a beach t night seen from behind and looking out to sea.

Photo: Supplied.

In her debut short story collection, The Mother Must Die, poet Koraly Dimitriadis crafts a portrait of life in modern day Australia, where cultural expectations of migrant families clash with personal desires and the ghosts of the old country hover persistently in the background.

These 15 stories cut straight to the bone, exploring the complex dynamics of immigrant families through the lenses of multiple generations. Dimitriadis excels at capturing the push-pull between tradition and transformation, particularly in compact gems like ‘Cypriot Blue Skies’, where a woman’s divided loyalties – between her personal desires and the responsibilities of motherhood – become a metaphor for the migrant experience itself.

The collection’s strength lies in its diverse perspectives, moving deftly between the voices of first- and second-generation migrants, mainly Greek and Cypriot Australians. Dimitriadis doesn’t shy away from examining gender dynamics either – her male characters pursue their desires with an aggression that contrasts sharply with their female counterparts, who often find themselves yielding to the expectations of others, particularly men.

Some stories, like ‘Conquest’ and ‘Blood-red Numbers’, serve as searing indictments of masculine entitlement. The haunting elements, both literal such as in ‘Smelly Francesco’ and metaphorical, add an extra layer of unease to the collection.

Dimitriadis demonstrates restraint in her storytelling, trusting readers to fill in the gaps and draw their own conclusions. This approach allows the ominous undertones to build naturally and lend additional weight to themes of identity, divorce, sexuality and domestic violence.

The collection’s impact is slightly diminished by the occasional typo that – for me at least – broke the spell of these otherwise immersive narratives. This doesn’t, however, negate Dimitriadis’s talent or the importance of these stories in expanding the scope of contemporary Australian literature.

Read: Book review: The Season, Helen Garner

The Mother Must Die is a promising debut that gives voice to the disenfranchised and challenges readers to confront uncomfortable truths about class, culture and gender in modern Australia. While it may not be perfectly polished, its emotional authenticity and unflinching ‘warts and all’ examination of the migrant experience make it an interesting addition to the conversation about what it means to build a life between two worlds.

The Mother Must Die, Koraly Dimitriadis
Publisher: Puncher & Wattmann
ISBN: 9781923099340
Format: Paperback
Publication date: 1 October 2024
RRP: $32.95

Sarah Halfpenny

Sarah is a freelance writer working predominantly in the Arts. Her clients include Nickelodeon, Child Magazines, aMBUSH Gallery, Kidspot, and the RSPCA. Her short play, ‘Celebrity is the New Bleak’, was performed at the Victorian Arts Centre, and in 2018 she co-founded the annual Stellar Short Film Festival to support Australian filmmakers.

