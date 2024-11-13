News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: The Belburd, Nardi Simpson

A lyrical, multi-stranded novel about connection to Country.
13 Nov 2024 13:56
Barrina South
Two panels. The main one is of author Nardi Simpson who has short brown hair and is wearing big orange earrings. Her book, 'The Belburd' is a landscape bathed in shades of blue.

Fiction

Author Nardi Simpson. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

The Belburd is the long-awaited second novel for celebrated Yuwaalaraay author and musician, Nardi Simpson. The novel explores what it means to belong, and is told through two story threads that loop and twist throughout.

The first thread is when we are introduced to Ginny, an inner Sydney Blak poet. The second is a more universal story exploring life – from birth to death. 

Ginny’s story focuses on what it is to connect with Country that isn’t yours, how to navigate life after a broken relationship, plus the day-to-day challenges of being Blak. Her narrative also touches on the deep sadness Aboriginal people feel when we witness the impact of the urban sprawl on Country and the cultural responsibility to take care of it. 

The second story focuses on Sprite, an egg, who is waiting to be placed by Eel Mother, to be born. Sprite’s wish eventually comes true and, when transplanted, Sprite spends the gestation period pondering on what both birth and life will be like. 

Sprite and Ginny share a common story – to become what they want to be and to feel a sense of belonging.

Simpson is a lyrical, magical weaver of words who encourages the reader to read with not only their eyes, but with their whole body. This is evident when introduced to Eel Mother. The visceral imagery of this character will make you feel as though you too are safe and protected in her folds, cradled on the moving currents and captivated by her shimmering colours. 

In part three, ‘The Ground’ contrasts with the world of Sprite and Eel Mother, moving as it does, to the New South Wales colony and into the present. It is in this section we learn the fate of Dilboong (the Eora word for Manorina melanophrys – the bellbird) and that of her mother, Barangaroo. Here the reader reflects on the impact of building a city like Sydney, which causes injuries and wounds to Country, disrupting a sense of place.

There were times reading The Belburd where I didn’t feel sufficiently guided by the author through complex themes with confidence. By the end the two stories felt jarring, unravelling from each other.

Read: Book review: Australian Gospel: A Family Saga, Lech Blaine

The novel would have also benefited from the inclusion of images of Dilboong, and both Barangaroo and Bennelong, two seminal figures in the history of the NSW colony, and one of the first black love stories of modern Australia. A map to point out key places mentioned in the stories also would have been useful, especially for those not familiar with Sydney.

The Belburd, Nardi Simpson
Publisher: Hachette Australia
ISBN: 9780733647963
Format: Paperback
Release date: 25 September 2024
RRP: $32.99

Barrina South

Barrina is a Barkindji writer, artist, critic and curator living on the unceded lands of the Ngunnawal & Ngambri. In addition to her role with the Amplify Collective, she is the Arts Reviewer for the Canberra City News. Alongside her creative endeavors, Barrina has a long-standing career in the museum and heritage sector both at a state and federal level.

Related News

Visual Arts Performing Arts Film Digital News Television All Arts Reviews Features Non-Fiction
More
Author Samantha Harvey holding up her book 'Orbital'. She has long blonde hair and is wearing a black top. On the background is the Booker Prize 2024 signage.
News

Samantha Harvey wins Booker Prize 2024

A surprise winner in this year's award is out of this world.

David Burton
A photo of a sculptured object with a surprise expression on its face.
Career Advice

5 unexpected truths of being a published author

Here are some surprising facts about being in print for the very first time.

Thuy On
Black and white image of young boys at night lying on a rock near the sea with mobile phones with lit screens. Antonio Denti
News

Opportunities and awards

National Photographic Portrait Prize entries open, plus winners of the CGA Rising Stars, finalists of the SA Ruby Awards and…

Celina Lei and Madeleine Swain
Two panels. On left is black and white photo of Lech Blaine. he has dark hair and a beard. He's smiling. On the right is the cover of his book: Australian Gospel. It's suffused with yellow light and features two young kids on the top left and the top right.
Reviews

Book review: Australian Gospel: A Family Saga, Lech Blaine

Two Australian families go to war over their biological/foster offspring.

Paul Cowling
Two panels. On the left is black and white photo of Rosalie Ham, who has short brown hair. On the right is the cover photo of her book 'Molly' that feature a dressmaker's mannequin wearing a pink corset.
Reviews

Book review: Molly, Rosalie Ham

A compelling prequel to Rosalie Ham's bestseller 'The Dressmaker'.

Mia Ferreira
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login