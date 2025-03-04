News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: Taking Apart The Bird Trap, Amanda Anastasi

This poetry collection explores life, loss and death in the western suburbs of Melbourne.
4 Mar 2025 12:11
Ellie Fisher
Two panels. On the left is Amanda Anastasi, a woman with long brown hair wearing a dark top. On the right is the cover of her book, Taking Apart the Bird Trap. It features a black and white illustration of a birds away from the top of a woman's head.

Writing and Publishing

Amanda Anastasi. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Amanda Anastasi’s Taking Apart the Bird Trap is a profound exploration of the duality of personal and collective experience, set against the backdrop of Naarm/Melbourne’s western suburbs. This poetry collection delves into themes of loss, migration, domestic unrest and the transformative nature of grief – all the while underpinning these explorations with a quiet contemplation of love.

The narrative-lyric structure of Taking Apart the Bird Trap is anchored in a locale that straddles a bustling main road and a serene watercourse within a mixed residential/industrial area of Naarm’s west. This setting serves as a microcosm for broader human experience beyond this mundane space, reflecting the muddied dichotomy between the chaos of urban life and the tranquillity of nature. Anastasi’s descriptions of this landscape allow us, the reader, to traverse its streets and waterways alongside the poet.

Central to the collection is the theme of paternal death, as well as the complicated relationship between him and the poet. This event acts as a catalyst, a kind of lyric turn, prompting reflections on the migrant experience in Australia across generations.

Anastasi captures the essence of first and second-generation migrants, portraying their struggles aspirations, and the intricate dynamics of identity and belonging. Through the lens of the migrant experience, Anastasi explores the complexities of cultural heritage and assimilation.

These poems reflect on the tension between preserving one’s roots and adapting to a new environment, and the restlessness borne from domestic discord, conjuring an assemblage of familial tension marked by both love and pressure.

In ‘Inside the Apartment’, Anastasi examines the collection’s central image: that of the bird trap. “Set with shaky wire, where his heart / should be, that catches purple, red, yellow-plumed / birds that fly out and in again,” she writes. “I talked about forgiveness.”

Grief emerges as a transformative force throughout Taking Apart the Bird Trap. Anastasi’s portrayal of mourning is inclement, guiding us through the layered, non-linear process of understanding and recovery. Throughout, she suggests that, through the depths of sorrow, we can find a renewed sense of resolution and understanding.

Anastasi’s poetic style is both haunting and transcendent. Her use of language is meticulous, constructing imagery that remains in the reader’s mind. The poems are imbued with a sense of unease, challenging us to confront uncomfortable nature of the complex – and often contradictory – feelings of grief. Yet, amid this disquiet, there is a transcendent quality, offering glimpses of beauty, jagged at the edges.

Read: Book review: Elegy, Southwest, Madeleine Watts

Taking Apart the Bird Trap is not just a collection of poems. It’s a cohesive narrative that invites readers to embark on a journey of introspection. Anastasi’s ability to weave personal experiences with broader societal themes makes this work both intimate and universal. It challenges its readers to reflect on their own lives, relationships – and the environments they inhabit. In so doing, Anastasi achieves a masterful exploration of the human condition, set against the vivid backdrop of Naarm’s west.

Taking Apart the Bird Trap, Amanda Anastasi
Publisher: Recent Work Press
ISBN: 9780645973280
Format: Paperback
Pages: 108pp
Publication: September 2024
RRP: $19.95

Ellie Fisher

Ellie Fisher is a writer. Her creative work has appeared in Westerly Magazine, Swim Meet Lit Mag, Devotion Zine, and Pulch Mag, amongst others. Ellie is a PhD candidate in Creative Writing at the University of Western Australia. She splits her time between Kinjarling and Boorloo.

Related News

Two panels. First panel is of Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa, a young Indian woman wearing a white singlet, with a red pattern sari behind her. Panel two is the cover of her book, 'Fully Silkh' which features her with her hands behind her head.
Reviews

Book Review: Fully Sikh: hot chips and turmeric stains, Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa 

Poetry and prose speak to the experience of growing up Indian in Western Australia.

Lina Ali
Two panels. On the left is author A G Slatter, who has dark hair and is wearing a black off the shoulder top. On the right is the cover of her book, 'The Crimson Road', with a carriage in the centre and street lamps surrounding it.
Reviews

Book review: The Crimson Road, A G Slatter

A fantasy vampire setting, but its potholes detract from the world-building.

Paul Cowling
The number twelve in red and white against a yellow wall with a diagonal
News

Which 12 titles made the Stella Prize longlist 2025?

Seven fiction, four non-fiction and one poetry collection make up the Stella Prize longlist for 2025.

Thuy On
On the top panel is Megan Brown who has short white hair and is wearing glasses. Below her in another panel is Lucy Sussex, who has blonde hair and is wearing a brown woollen hat. On the right is the cover of their book 'Outrageous Fortune' that features a blue and white illustration of a woman in period dress. There are two knives held aloft beside her.
Reviews

Book review: Outrageous Fortunes, Megan Brown and Lucy Sussex

An unearthing of the life and times of Mary Fortune, who wrote the first book of detective stories published in…

David Burton
Two panels. On the left is author Kristina Ross. She has blonde wavy hair. On the right is the cover of her book 'First Year'. It has a multicoloured starburst on it.
Reviews

Book review: First Year, Kristina Ross

Award-winning debut fiction about a young actress navigating her way around an education in the performing arts.

Ellie Fisher
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login