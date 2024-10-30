Book review: Rewitched, Lucy Jane Wood

Lucy Jane Wood’s debut novel Rewitched is the story of Belladonna Blackthorn, a soon-to-be 30-year-old who works in a bookshop in London – and who also happens to be a witch.

As her 30th birthday looms, Belle learns that she must fulfil her potential as a witch or risk losing her magic forever. After learning that she has barely scratched the surface of her magical abilities, she has one month to fix things, during which time she must also balance her work at the bookshop, her increasingly suspicious non-magical best friend and some unexpected feelings for her newly-assigned warlock guardian. Can she do it all without burning out? Or will she fall prey to the sinister force that seems to be out to get her?

The pacing of this book is unexpected, with the first half taking a very long, slow and cosy route to setting the scene and introducing us to Belle and her situation. The descriptions are highly aesthetic, painting a picture of London in the autumn, a cosy bookshop held together by secret magic, and a woman who feels like she cannot quite grasp what is in front of her.

The second half of the book raises the stakes exponentially, pulling the book well out of cosy fiction and into the realm of high-stakes fantasy, mystery and thriller. Once Belle receives the mandate from her coven to reach her magical potential, she must undertake a series of magical challenges. But, as she progresses, it seems that something – or someone – sinister is working against her. Belle races to achieve her potential and discover who is behind the mysterious threat, all while surrounded by her friends and family, who have gathered around to help in her hour of need.

Rewitched fits into the niche of stories about and for young women who need an injection of confidence at the tricky age of turning 30, which isn’t nearly as well-documented a coming-of-age process as the teens and early 20s. It explores themes of finding one’s strength, learning to ask for and accept help, building relationships and community, and coming into your power, not only for yourself, but for the people around you.

Read: Book review: Squat, John Safran

Rewitched is for lovers of aesthetically witchy stories full to bursting with cups of tea, autumn vibes and unlikely friendships that knit into a community.

Rewitched, Lucy Jane Wood

Publisher: Macmillan

ISBN: 9781035045464

Format: Paperback

Pages: 406pp

Release date: 24 September 2024

RRP: $34.99