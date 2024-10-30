News

Book review: Rewitched, Lucy Jane Wood

An aesthetically pleasing cosy fantasy about discovering your powers and finding community. 
30 Oct 2024 14:20
Jemimah Brewster
Two panels. On the left is author Lucy Jane Wood, a blonde woman smiling and wearing a white T shirt and jeans. On the right is a picture of her book, 'Rewitched.' It features an illustration of a young woman as seen from an attic window. She has her back to us and is reading.

Author Lucy Jane Wood. Photo: Supplied.

Lucy Jane Wood’s debut novel Rewitched is the story of Belladonna Blackthorn, a soon-to-be 30-year-old who works in a bookshop in London – and who also happens to be a witch. 

As her 30th birthday looms, Belle learns that she must fulfil her potential as a witch or risk losing her magic forever. After learning that she has barely scratched the surface of her magical abilities, she has one month to fix things, during which time she must also balance her work at the bookshop, her increasingly suspicious non-magical best friend and some unexpected feelings for her newly-assigned warlock guardian. Can she do it all without burning out? Or will she fall prey to the sinister force that seems to be out to get her? 

The pacing of this book is unexpected, with the first half taking a very long, slow and cosy route to setting the scene and introducing us to Belle and her situation. The descriptions are highly aesthetic, painting a picture of London in the autumn, a cosy bookshop held together by secret magic, and a woman who feels like she cannot quite grasp what is in front of her.

The second half of the book raises the stakes exponentially, pulling the book well out of cosy fiction and into the realm of high-stakes fantasy, mystery and thriller. Once Belle receives the mandate from her coven to reach her magical potential, she must undertake a series of magical challenges. But, as she progresses, it seems that something – or someone – sinister is working against her. Belle races to achieve her potential and discover who is behind the mysterious threat, all while surrounded by her friends and family, who have gathered around to help in her hour of need.

Rewitched fits into the niche of stories about and for young women who need an injection of confidence at the tricky age of turning 30, which isn’t nearly as well-documented a coming-of-age process as the teens and early 20s. It explores themes of finding one’s strength, learning to ask for and accept help, building relationships and community, and coming into your power, not only for yourself, but for the people around you.

Read: Book review: Squat, John Safran 

Rewitched is for lovers of aesthetically witchy stories full to bursting with cups of tea, autumn vibes and unlikely friendships that knit into a community. 

Rewitched, Lucy Jane Wood
Publisher: Macmillan
ISBN: 9781035045464
Format: Paperback
Pages: 406pp
Release date: 24 September 2024
RRP: $34.99

Jemimah Brewster

Jemimah is a Gippsland-based writer and editor working in fiction, creative nonfiction, and newsletters. She reads and reviews books, edits work for other writers, and publishes the fortnightly Substack newsletter The Brew. Find her on Instagram and Facebook.

