Book review: Raw Salt, Izzy Roberts-Orr

This debut poetry collection canvasses death and the environment, mourning and memory.
21 Mar 2024
Ellie Fisher
Raw Salt. Image is a young woman with long dark wavy hair on the left standing in front of external foliage, body turned slight to her right, wearing black polo neck jumper under black and white patterned sleeveless dress. She has dark red lipstick and a slight smile. On the right is a book cover of close-up of a public phone push button pad, above the book's title in a grey stripe at the bottom.

‘… is an opening out of an internal emotional world…’ Photo: Leah Jing McIntosh.

Raw Salt is Izzy Roberts-Orr’s first poetry collection. Like many debuts, it holds a sense of heft – the accumulated weight of years of work. Much like Sarah Holland-Batt’s The Jaguar, Roberts-Orr’s poems here carry forward recent Australian writing’s ongoing interest in the relationship between daughter and father – between writer and muse, between Lacanian subject and object, between fledgling and ailing. Split across five sections– from ‘Wind Phone’ to ‘Still Life’ – Raw Salt examines grief, memory and love, as well as what it means to exist in the half-life aftermath of these things.

Each poem in Raw Salt acts as if moulded from flesh: they proliferate, viscerally heaving, moving quickly on the page as if blood-flecked. This fish-like quality flows through the entire collection, tying it firmly to the natural world.

Through writing about the death of her father, a horticulturalist, Roberts-Orr employs these environmental analogies to her advantage. In ‘Hauntings’, she considers the interconnections between people: the interrelations between selves, and how those we love, shape us. One observation leads to another, more significant moment: ‘even in the dream where you crumble like dry dirt / your heart is a small symphony / even houseplants have histories / even houseplants are haunted, like most things.’

The spectral turn is a twisting knife throughout Raw Salt – as both an ontological and physical manifestation of loss.

In ‘Twenty-Eight Thousand Kilometres of Fibre Optic Cable’, Roberts-Orr turns directly to the central conceit of the collection: the symbolic use of the telephone as a ‘hauntological’ device, both as a medium for two-way contact and as a one-way line to the dead. She writes: ‘your ghost hangs out in the phone lines. On / hold, Centrelink, self-serve banking, punching / numbers […] I call you, still.’ The presence of the deceased, singing in hazy, electric static, becomes a way to talk about the breath-close intimacy of familial ties.

This line of thought is continued in ‘At This Hour’, in which Roberts-Orr details the ways ‘memory and meat blur / knitting bones with the cry of the crow’ as the memory of her father knocks against her windowpane. Through upending this scene – an oneiric emotional landscape, somewhere between Wuthering Heights and Hamlet – she asks: ‘doesn’t he know / that the tap on the window / is reserved for lovers?’

Death allows these intimacies to proliferate. What the absent father at the window stands in for, more essentially, is the reader’s own position: stood beyond that of the poet, watching on distantly even as the scene is performed – with, or without us.

Raw Salt is a powerful debut. It offers its readers much in the way of elegiac work, which holds itself apart, always, from falling into the traps of the purely confessional.

What Roberts-Orr proposes, instead, is a kind of deep engagement. In its aftermath, the reader is left holding on to the closing line of ‘Scent Memory’: ‘a litany of images / that won’t let go, ectoplasm of object permanence.’

Raw Salt is an opening out of an internal emotional world, a daring reckoning with the double exposures of grief.

Raw Salt, Izzy Roberts-Orr
Publisher: Vagabond Books
ISBN: 9781925735598
Pages: 96pp
Publication Date: 27 February 2024
RRP: $25

Ellie Fisher

Ellie Fisher is a writer. Her creative work has appeared in Westerly Magazine, Swim Meet Lit Mag, Devotion Zine, and Pulch Mag, amongst others. Ellie is a PhD candidate in Creative Writing at the University of Western Australia. She splits her time between Kinjarling and Boorloo.

