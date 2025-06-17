News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: Painting Portraits of Everyone I’ve Ever Dated, Joseph Earp

The intertwining of art and love features in this funny sophomore novel.
17 Jun 2025 14:41
David Burton
Two panels. On the left is of a young man on a lounge chair. On the right is the cover of a book, 'Painting portraits of everyone I've ever date.' It is orange and features a woman in white on a chair with two women in brown attending to her.

Writing and Publishing

Joseph Earp. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Joseph Earp’s second novel, Painting Portraits of Everyone I’ve Ever Dated, focuses on flawed heroine Ellie, an artist on a mission. On the cusp of turning 30, she’s facing career success, but her love life is empty. So, she embarks on a mission to paint a portrait of every single one of her exes, from a childhood crush to the woman she may (or may not) still be in love with. 

Reminiscent of international superstars Emily Henry or Dolly Alderton, Earp has concocted a sharp and funny piece of contemporary fiction. It marries the breeziness of a light-hearted romantic comedy with the heft of a literary examination of a wounded protagonist.

Ellie is a lovable and earnest character. Earp could easily force Ellie into ridiculous decisions for the sake of comedy, but his resistance is a great demonstration of his desire to create something deeper. The novel’s comedy instead comes from a handful of finely drawn characters and Earp’s love for darkness. 

Earp’s prose is likely to cause the reader to have several laugh-out-loud moments This extract is a wonderful example:

“I’m going to leave now,” Ellie said.
Uncertainly and ashamedly, like a wounded creature only allowing itself to acknowledge its pain because it was about to die, the room began to applaud.

Read: Theatre review: The Spare Room, Belvoir St Theatre

Most wonderfully, the novel serves as a fantastic introduction for Joseph Earp, whose tone and skill means he is destined for a long career. Painting Portraits of Everyone I’ve Dated is an immensely enjoyable read, and a remarkable debut. 

Painting Portraits of Everyone I’ve Ever Dated, Joseph Earp
Publisher: Pantera Press
ISBN: 9780648619185
Format: Paperback
Pages: 320pp
Release date: 28 May 2025
RRP: $34.99

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Two panels. On the left is photo of elderly Indian woman with glasses wearing a white jacket. On the right is the cover of book 'Heart Lamp' which features a young woman lying on a bed.
Reviews

Book review: Heart Lamp, Banu Mushtaq

This year's Booker Prize winner, 'Heart Lamp', certainly deserves the accolade.

David Burton
A woman wearing a large necklace and white tshirt placing her hand on a large artwork of colourful abstract shapes.
News

Opportunities and awards

Entries open for Human Rights Essay Competition and MAC yapang Art Prize, plus winner of Penguin Literary Prize and more.

Celina Lei
A person in a ghost costume with sunglasses and headphones is on the phone.
Features

10 expert tips on how to be a ghostwriter

Ghostwriting isn’t just writing for someone else. It’s shaping their story, capturing their voice and helping them say the things…

Erin O'Dwyer
Two panels. On the left is a young man standing in a field with livestock in the distance. On the right is the cover of a book, "The Foal in the Wire', which features a painting of a head of a brown horse.
Reviews

Book review: The Foal in the Wire, Robbie Coburn

A verse novel that tracks the intertwined paths of two teenagers after they care for an injured foal.

Barrina South
A kid looking at a tank full of jelly fish. The tank is lit up with indigo light.
News

Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week: pub quiz literary questions, King’s Birthday Honours List, choosing a career…

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login