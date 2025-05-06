News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: My Name is Emilia Del Valle, Isabel Allende

The renowned author's latest book echoes her past works.
6 May 2025 10:04
David Burton
Two panels. On the left is a woman wearing a red to[. She has short white hair. On the right is the cover of her book, 'My name is Emilia Del Valle". The title is written over a silhouette of a woman in profile. My Name is Emilia Del Valle, Isabel Allende.

Writing and Publishing

Isabel Allende. Photo: Lori Barra.

Share Icon

A giant of literature returns with My Name is Emilia Del Valle, the latest historical fiction by Isabel Allende. Her latest heroine is – yet again – a bright female immigrant trapped between two worlds. 

Born in the 1880s to an Irish mother and Chilean aristocrat, Emilia Del Valle is abandoned by her father. She rubs against the patriarchy of the time, pursuing a career in writing and journalism. She publishes under a man’s name and her career takes her to Chile to cover the brewing civil war and possibly reunite with her estranged father. 

Like much of her other work, Emilia Del Valle serves as a thin veneer for Allende’s background. Her own life as a single mother was upended in 1973 when a military coup invaded her home in Chile. She fled to Venezuela, writing her lauded The House of Spirits, which remains one of her most renowned works.

Allende deserves her status as the most-read author on the planet in the Spanish language. She is a master at conjuring a sense of place. My Name is Emilia Del Valle is most successful in its ability to render the US and Chile in the late 19th century. Frances Riddle’s translation serves the prose well, although some idioms haven been translated very literally. 

It’s impossible to deny, however, that so many of the themes and ideas presented in the novel are already present – and explored with more depth and nuance – in Allende’s prolific back catalogue. 

Read: Book review: Highways and Byways, Jimmy Barnes

Nonetheless, My Name is Emilia Del Valle is an enjoyable historical fiction novel best enjoyed by those new to Allende’s work and this section of history. 

My Name is Emilia Del Valle, Isabel Allende
Publisher: Bloomsbury
ISBN: 9781526687654
Pages: 304pp
Format: Paperback
RRP: $32.99
Publication date: 29 April 2025

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Two panels. On the left is Laura Elvery, a young woman with her fair hair tied up in a bun. She is wearing a floral top and is smiling. On the right is the cover of the book, 'Nightingale.' Against a yellow background it features a woman holding a lamp against a big letter N in black.
Reviews

Book review: Nightingale, Laura Elvery

An ethereal contemplation of death, life and what lies in between.

Christine de Matos
A saturated painting of a realistic portrait, featuring an Asian man sitting on a horse against the backdrop of a snow-capped mountain. He is surrounded by colourful cartoon birds by his head.
News

Opportunities and awards

‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ receives six Tony nominations, a portrait of an artist wins the Packing Room Prize and…

Celina Lei
In the centre of the crowd of people is a woman with short pink hair and earrings wearing an aqua leather jacket.

Q-Lit is Victoria’s new festival of queer writers and storytellers

Over 60 LGBTQIA+ writers and artists will be in attendance at Q-Lit's first festival.

Thuy On
A stylised image of Pinocchio, his nose extended as he lies.
Features

10 Australian literary scandals

The Australian book world has long been enlivened with scams and misdemeanours.

Thuy On
Photo of a person with light shining on her one eye.
News

Arts news watch: this week's trending topics

We report it – you read it. Keep your eye on this week's top arts news stories.

ArtsHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login