News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: I HOPE YOU’RE HAPPY, Marni Appleton

This collection of short stories offers a window into the lives of young, contemporary women.
30 May 2025 10:11
Allison Dickie
Two panels. On the left is of a woman with brown wavy hair wearing a green top. She's looking to the right. On the left is the cover of a book 'I HOPE YOU'RE HAPPY'. It features an illustration of a hand squashing a hotdog.

Writing and Publishing

Marni Appleton, author of the debut short story collection, ‘I HOPE YOU’RE HAPPY’. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

In her debut short story collection, British writer Marni Appleton displays promise and a keen mind. The 11 stories in I HOPE YOU’RE HAPPY grapple with the experiences and perceptions of her female main characters who each navigate their own reality like ‘possibilities unspooling like a ribbon of tape from a cassette’.

Appleton’s women act as windows into the mysterious ways in which they feel and think. Each story has its own premise and main character and is either in first or third-person. 

In ‘Under the Circumstances’, Appleton uses a first-person plural perspective, favouring ‘we’ over ‘I’ and ‘our’ over ‘mine’. The protagonist is entwined within her collective of girlfriends; they share thoughts and even dreams. Initially, this results in a lack of connection with the characters due to a blur of new names. 
However, this narrative device is used as an example to portray conformity in young female friend groups and to highlight the social wrath of exclusion.

The author continues to explore the messy, non-linear lives of women throughout chapters like ‘Intimacy’ and ‘Shut Your Mouth’, both of which foster wacky, out-of-the-box ideas through unseen societies and realities. 

Appleton’s book showcases the battleground of girlhood in its bittersweet deep dives: a daily flurry of bullets from social media that fuels obsession and alienation. A standout story is ‘Margot’, a gripping chapter that explores the murky depths of competitive female friendships. The tale showcases Appleton’s knack for dancing with memory and time. 

Read: Book review: Stinkbug, Sinéad Stubbins

I HOPE YOU’RE HAPPY also unravels the complexities of the mother-daughter relationship, career endeavours and women’s sex lives. These short stories are a must-read for fans of unpredictable, politically-attuned fiction about what it means to be a woman in a modern world.

This book would satiate any millennial or Gen-Z readers who enjoy delving into female perspectives and stories.

I HOPE YOU’RE HAPPY, Marni Appleton
Publisher: NewSouth
ISBN: 9781911648871
Format: Paperback
Pages: 288 pages
Release Date: 1 April 2025
RRP: $32.99

Allison Dickie

Allison is an intern at ArtsHub. She is based in Melbourne where she writes and studies Arts at Monash University. Allison is passionate about all things creative with experience spanning music, dance and film.

Related News

A fair-skinned woman sits barefoot on the pebbled bank of a river, engrossed in her book. She is fair skinned, has long dark hair and wears dark-framed glasses and a light, sleeveless, summery dress.
Features

10 books people pretend to read (but don't)

Let’s be honest – we’ve all nodded along in book club at least once. Here are 10 books people pretend…

David Burton
The image combines two photos: on the left is a female-presenting person wearing a butter-yellow blazer and black glasses stands smiling in front of a bookcase. On the right, a male presenting person wearing a graphic T-shirt and a beige blazer smiles at the camera; he is standing in front of a different bookcase.
News

How a read-a-thon raises funds for literacy in Cambodia

The Chapters for Change reading challenge strives to strengthen education and community development.

Allison Dickie
Two panels. On the left is a young woman with long wavy brown hair wearing a blue shirt over a white top. On the right is the cover of the book 'Stinkbug'. Against a blue background, a woman is lying face down. There are various bugs around her.
Reviews

Book review: Stinkbug, Sinéad Stubbins

Toxic workplace culture from a millennial's point of view.

Ashleigh Meikle
Two woman holding each other by the shoulders with warm smiles. On the left is Karolina Ristevski, a middle-aged woman wearing black-rimmed glasses and red lipstick, and on the right is Sheridan Harbridge, a younger woman with her hair in an up-do and wearing a patterned black and white top. They appear to be standing in a corridor with pink lights behind them.
News

Opportunities and awards

Commission opportunities in Perth and Victoria, plus 2025 NAS Fellows and Griffin Award winners announced.

Celina Lei
Three panels: A smiling woman in a straw hat, a black and white photo of a bald man with glasses and a 3/4 view of a woman in dappled light.
News

QLD literary judges resign over KA Ren Wyld Fellowship cancellation

The fallout from the decision to rescind Wyld's black&write! Fellowship continues apace.

ArtsHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login